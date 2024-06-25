Shorebirds Shutout by Wood Ducks in Series Opener

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-44, 2-2) fell to the Down East Wood Ducks (37-32, 2-2) on Tuesday night by a final score of 2-0.

After a scoreless first two innings, Down East broke the stalemate with a sacrifice fly by JoJo Blackmon, bringing home Jesus Lopez from third base to make it 1-0 Wood Ducks.

Echedry Vargas extended the lead in the fifth as he homered on the first pitch he saw, his sixth of the season put Delmarva behind 2-0.

Delmarva's offense was silenced by Down East starter, David Davalillo, who tossed seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts, both career-highs. He did not allow his first hit until the seventh when Leandro Arias broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single.

Luke Savage entered for Davalillo in the eighth, and despite allowing a lead-off hit to the Shorebirds in the eighth and ninth, he kept Delmarva off the board and completed a 2-0 shutout victory for the Wood Ducks.

David Davilillo (3-1) picked up the win for Down East with Jacob Cravey (0-5) taking the loss for the Shorebirds. Luke Savage (6) was awarded the save.

Delmarva looks to rebound on Wednesday as Nestor German draws the start against Brayan Mendoza for the Wood Ducks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

