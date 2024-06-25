Charles Leads Charge with Four-Hit Night

Columbia, SC - Elvis Novas came into a bases loaded scenario and stranded runners on the basepaths to earn his first save of 2024 and to give Columbia a 7-5 win Tuesday night over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Park.

Austin Charles led the way offensively, going 4-4 with a triple and two doubles while scoring a pair of runs and driving in two additional runners for Columbia in the close victory. Charles is the second Fireflies player to finish a hit shy of the team's first cycle in the month of June.

Columbia (2-2) jumped ahead in the top of the third inning. Blake Mitchell got the inning rolling as he laced a double down the left field line. Then, with two outs, Austin Charles legged out a triple to score Mitchell and give Columbia a 2-1 lead. Next, Hyungchan Um punched a single up the middle to score Charles. Erick Pena closed out the inning by pulling a two-run homer to right field. It was the outfielder's eighth homer of the season and it put Columbia in front 5-1.

Jake Bockenstedt (L, 3-5) got chased from the game early. Kannapolis's (2-2) starter Allowed six runs over 3.2 innings before he handed the ball to the bullpen. In the fourth inning, he allowed a one out single to Brennon McNair before walking the bases loaded. Connor Housley came in and walked Charles to score McNair and push Columbia's lead to 6-1.

Elvis Novas (S, 1) came in to the game in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the bases loaded and was able to strand all three runners in their place, earning his first save of 2024. He entered the game for Ethan Bosacker (W, 6-2) who went 3.1 innings allowing two runs off six hits.

Columbia got to see Jonatan Bernal make his first start since 2022 and the righty didn't disappoint. He held Kannapolis to one run over four innings while striking out three Cannon Ballers to lead the way.

The Fireflies' first arm out of the pen was Ismael Michel. Michel allowed two unearned runs in his one inning of relief work.

The Fireflies hopped on the board first in the top of the first inning. Erick Torres started the game off with a double and then came around on a throwing error from Kannapolis catcher Luis Pineda to break the scoreless tie.

Kannapolis matched the score thanks to a solo shot from Pineda in the bottom of the second frame.

Columbia continues their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Logan Martin (1-1, 3.12 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with Jake Peppers (3-4, 3.60 ERA).

