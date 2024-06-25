Carrasco and Reyes to 7-Day IL

June 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include RHP Cristofher Carrasco and LHP Anfernny Reyes were placed on the 7-day IL.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 27 active players and 7 on the injured list.

In summary:

6/25: RHP Cristofher Carrasco placed on the 7-day IL as of June 24

6/25: LHP Anfernny Reyes placed on the 7-day IL as of June 24

