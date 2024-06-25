Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 6.25

June 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

C Gabriel Silva has been transferred to the ACL Royals

C Hyungchan Um has been promoted to the Fireflies active roster

C Aldrin Lucas has been promoted to the Fireflies active roster

Um will wear jersey #43 and Lucas will wear jersey #7.

The Fireflies active roster now sits at 30.

--------------------------

Columbia kicks-off a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7 pm tonight at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Jonatan Bernal makes his 2024 Carolina League debut for Columbia and faces Kannapolis's RHP Jake Bockenstedt (3-4, 2.74 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a Patriotic start to July. Join us for Military Appreciation Night July 2, our Independence Day Celebration July 3 and Fireworks with the Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by Prisma Health on July 4. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

------------------

TWO HOMER FIFTH PUSHES FIREFLIES TO VICTORY: The Fireflies used a pair of homers in the fifth behind Felix Arronde's fourth quality start of the season to beat the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 Sunday at Segra Park. Columbia pushed ahead with a two homer fifth inning. Brennon McNair drilled the first pitch of the inning over the homerun porch for his fourth round tripper of the season to push Columbia in front 3-2. Later in the inning, Derlin Figueroa smashed a solo shot to the right field lawn to double Columbia's lead to 4-2. The Fireflies took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. Gabriel Silva ripped a triple to left-center to start off the inning then came around on a Jesus Rivero wild pitch. After Erick Torres drew a one out walk, he was able to advance on a wild pitch, throwing error from the catcher Satchell Norman and then a balk plated Columbia's center fielder to give the Fireflies a 2-1 advantage. Felix Arronde (W, 4-5) spun his team-leading fourth quality start to close out the series. The righty went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and punching out seven Mudcats. Across 12 innings in two starts against Carolina this year, Arronde now has 17 strikeouts.

QUALITY FELIX: Sunday, Felix Arronde worked his team-leading fourth quality start of the season. He's one ahead of Ethan Bosacker for the most on the Fireflies. So far this season, Arronde has a 4-5 record to pair with a 3.71 ERA. He's been able to persevere despite receiving the lowest run support of any regular Fireflies starter this year. The bats are scoring 2.39 runs per nine innings when Arronde is on the hill in 2024.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. Emmanuel Reyes hasn't been scoreless, but he has been an innings eater in June, working 15 frames to the tune of a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA. Both Reyes and Martin have been fantastic since the Calendar turned to May. Reyes has spun 36 innings to the tune of a 2.25 ERA and not to be outdone, the former Kentucky Wildcat, Logan Martin has a zany 1.69 ERA across his last 32 innings.

HOME SWEET HOME: This season, infielder Austin Charles has only hit the long ball at Segra Park. He has the fourth-most homers on the team this year, but all six of them have come in Columbia. Charles hasn't homered since May 18, when he ended a stretch where he hit four homers over five days when Columbia welcomed the Charleston RiverDogs to town.

OOPS, MY BAD: In seven games last week, the Fireflies defense had 11 errors, which allowed 11 unearned runs to score. That accounts for one-third of Carolina's runs this week. This season, the Fireflies are tied with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for the best fielding percentage in the Carolina League with a .975 mark. Across the last seven games, the gloves have been slumping, fielding at a .963 clip.

KICKING WITH KIRKLAND: In Doug Kirkland's last six outings, he has allowed just one earned run spanning 11.2 innings of work (0.77 ERA). In that time, he has 16 punchouts and his opponents are hitting .148 against him. In his first full professional season, Kirkland is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA. He has an outlandish 36 strikeouts in 24.2 innings and opponents are hitting just .183 against him this season.

Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2024

