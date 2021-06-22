Wood Ducks to Host Second Annual ENC Senior Sendoff

Kinston, N.C. â The Down East Wood Ducks announced Tuesday, their plans to host the Second Annual ENC High School Senior Sendoff, Presented by Lenoir Community College on Friday, July 2nd. The event is a celebration of all of the recent 2021 graduates, but will be highlighted with a doubleheader of baseball games featuring recent 2021 graduates from over 30 high schools in eastern North Carolina. Gates will open at 4 with game one starting at 4:30 and game two starting at 7:30 with a fireworks show after the completion of the doubleheader.

This special day for seniors will give them one more game to suit up in their high school uniforms. The Wood Ducks are encouraging all players to send in their senior photo. The photos, along with their name and what their plans are after graduation, will run on the video board throughout the day. Any player that is interested can email their photo and information to jmccormick@woodducksbaseball.com.

Between games one and two there will be a ceremony to celebrate the players along with their families. The ceremony will be similar to a regular Senior Day, with the players being announced along with their families. Pictures will be taken to commemorate their special day. The photos will be posted to Wood Ducks Facebook page.

"We're excited to host the second annual Senior Send Off," said Wood Ducks Director of Special Events John McCormick. "Last year's event was a huge success for the seniors, their families and the entire baseball community in eastern North Carolina. We can't wait for a great night of baseball and fireworks."

Tickets will officially go on sale, tomorrow at 10 am and will be $10. Fans can be purchase tickets for the Senior Send Off by calling (252) 686-5154 or at the gate on July 2nd, where only cash will be accepted.

