Driskill and Daily Promoted to Advanced-A Wilmington

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Tanner Driskill and infielder Cole Daily have been transferred from the Fredericksburg roster to Advanced-A Wilmington.

Driskill, 25, went 0-1 with a 5.89 earned run average in 11 relief appearances for the FredNats. He struck out 13 batters in 18.1 innings, and earned two of Fredericksburg's five saves on the season. He was previously promoted to Wilmington on June 17, but returned to the FredNats on June 18 without appearing in a game for the Blue Rocks.

Daily, 24, batted .200 with five RBI in 14 games since joining the FredNats roster on June 1. The 22nd round selection in the 2018 Draft out of Notre Dame made 12 starts at first base and two starts at second base.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 28 players, plus one minor league rehab.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game road trip against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday night. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Delmarva's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

