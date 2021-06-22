Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week Seven

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have completed week seven of the 2021 season, winning four of six against the Down East Wood Ducks on the way to their first series win of the year. Here are some notable performances from the week-long trip to Kinston:

(All stats are reflective of games from 6/15 to 6/20)

LHP Bailey Horn:

1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

The former Auburn Tiger started Saturday's game and looked incredible. Horn allowed just one hit in his five innings of work while striking out nine batters, a Ballers single-game high for all pitchers. The southpaw is a name to watch for weeks to come as a top prospect in the White Sox system.

RHP McKinley Moore:

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Moore appeared twice against Down East, closing out two of the four wins for the Ballers while tallying the save in both outings. The 6'6" righty has quickly become one of the most dependable late-inning arms for manager Guillermo Quiroz.

OF Luis Mieses:

.462 AVG, 12 H, 3 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

After joining the team to begin June, Mieses struggled at first to find his stride at the plate. The smooth-swinging outfielder turned it around this week against the Wood Ducks, mashing three multi-hit nights, 2 three hit nights and a 4-5 stat line at the plate on Saturday.

2B/DH Bryan Ramos:

.333 AVG, 8 H, 2 2B, 4 HR, 5 RBI

Ramos is quickly becoming one of the most entertaining young players in the Low-A East. The number 13 prospect in the White Sox organization continued his hot hitting ways with two multi-hit games as well as two nights with multi-home run outings.

LOOKING AHEAD:

06/22-06/27

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3rd Low-A East Central Division, 15-25)

The Woodpeckers, Low-A East affiliate of the Houston Astros, are coming off a trip to Zebulon to face the Carolina Mudcats. Fayetteville went 1-4 in the series with Sunday's game being postponed due to weather. The Woodpeckers have lost seven of their last eight games, going 3-7 in their last ten. Kannapolis has visited Fayetteville twice this season, struggling to get winning ways rolling by going just 3-8 in their 11 matchups.

The Woodpeckers hold two of the top 30 prospects in the Astros organization in the outfield pairing of Zach Daniels (No.12) and Jordan Brewer (No.15).

Daniels appeared four times in the series against Carolina, continuing his 2021 struggles, batting .143 with two doubles. The 2020 fourth round pick is above the Mendoza line at .202 with 3 home runs and sixteen RBIs. Brewer joined the Woodpeckers on June 8, slowly starting to contribute as a talent in the lineup for Fayetteville manager Ray Hernandez. In his four games against the Mudcats, the 2019 third-round pick and former Michigan Wolverine tallied a 3-6 night with a home run and 3 RBIs on Wednesday.

Fayetteville's notable source of offense this season has been IF Shay Whitcomb. The 2020 fifth-round pick has notched a team-high six home runs and 20 RBIs in his 36 games of action. Whitcomb is tied with OF Kenedy Corona for the team-lead in stolen bases with 13. IF J.C. Correa leads the team in doubles with 10.

On the mound, RHP Austin Pruitt started twice for Fayetteville last week on a rehab assignment, going 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA. RHP Cesar Gomez, a converted outfielder, holds the team lead in strikeouts with 27 in his eight games of work. RHP Peyton Plumlee has tallied a 1.23 ERA in five games with three starts. RHP Ernesto Jaquez has led the way out of the bullpen, throwing eight shutout appearances in his 11 outings.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers host the Woodpeckers, Low-A East affiliate of the Houston Astros, in the first of a two-week homestand. The Ballers will host the Charleston RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, next week with the homestand finale landing on July 4.

