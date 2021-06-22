Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - vs. Carolina

Tonight, the Down East Wood Ducks begin a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats at Grainger Stadium at 7:00 p.m. RHP Gavin Collyer (1-0, 4.00) gets the nod for the Wood Ducks and Carolina will counter LHP Brandon Knarr (2-1, 4.85)

WOOD DUCKS WIN RAIN SHORTENED CONTEST vs. KANNAPOLIS: In a rain shortened game, The Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 6-0 Sunday afternoon, after the game was called in the bottom of the fifth due to inclement weather.

HOMEFIELD (DIS)ADVANTAGE: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 7-11 at home and have a .199 team batting average within the (un)friendly confines of Grainger Stadium. The Wood Ducks are averaging 3.3 runs/game at home. The pitching staff continues to struggle at home, although they have a 3.46 ERA at home, their road ERA is 3.16.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 22-11 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are fifth in all of MiLB with 83 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (18) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers.

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 184 - 155 and 51 - 38 in the first two innings. The Wood Ducks shutout the Cannon Ballers on Sunday, 6-0 and improved to 7-2 at home when they score first. Overall, the Woodies are 21-5 when they score first.

RIPPIN' RICUMSTRICT: Obie Ricumstrict has been heating up throughout this homestand. Overall, he is 7-for-22 with a homerun and five RBIs.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Alejandro Osuna has made an immediate impact with the Woodies since being added to the roster on 6/15. In four games, Osuna is 6-for-12 (.500) with four doubles and five RBIs.

