Three-Run Sixth Sinks Wallace, Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Both offenses were active at Segra Park Tuesday evening, but the Columbia Fireflies bats fell short after the Myrtle Beach Pelicans plated three in the sixth to win 7-6.

After a strong Rylan Kaufman start, the Fireflies (22-17) turned to the bullpen where Chase Wallace (BS, 2; L 0-1) allowed three runs to score. Yohendrick Pinango and Ryan Reynolds reached safely off a single and a fielder's choice to set the table for Matt Mervis. The first basemen smacked a ground-rule double to left center to bring the Pelicans (19-23) within a single score.

Jacob Wetzel grounded out to score Reynolds to tie the game later that inning. The next inning Reynolds tripled to score Pinango to give the Pelicans a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Myrtle Beach, scored a pair of runs in the second and one in third, but the Fireflies tied it up in each home half, with an Omar Hernandez two-run blast and a Juan Carlos Negret solo shot.

Emilio Marquez finished the evening off with 2.1 hitless innings with four strikeouts to keep it the game within one, but the bats couldn't claw back to tie or pull ahead.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 at Segra Park. RHP Adrian Alcantara (2-2, 4.94 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and LHP DJ Herz (0-2, 4.57 ERA) counters for Myrtle Beach.

Tomorrow evening is Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday. Fans can bring their rabies-vaccinated dog on a leash for free. If you don't have a pet, you can also celebrate White Claw Wednesday where White Claws are on sale for only $5 all evening long.

