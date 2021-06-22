Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed in Kinston
June 22, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
KINSTON - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks has been postponed due to rain at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 24 at Grainer Stadium.
The Thursday, June 24 doubleheader will feature two seven inning games with the first beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the second beginning :30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Wednesday's 7:00 p.m. game on June 22 will be played as planned.
The first place Mudcats enter the current series in Kinston with a two-game lead over the second place Wood Ducks in Low-A East's central division standings. Carolina has won five of its last six games and is coming off a 4-1 home stand versus Fayetteville.
The Mudcats are at the beginning of a 12-game road trip through Down East and Fayetteville. They next return home on Tuesday, July 6 for game one of a six-game series versus Lynchburg. Season ticket packages, group options, single-game tickets and suite packages in the US Foods Club Level are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
