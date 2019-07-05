Wood Ducks Fall To Red Sox In Rain-Shortened Contest

Salem, Va. - The Salem Red Sox scored twice in the second innings, and added three more in the fourth, as the Wood Ducks fell, 5-1, in a rain shortened contest on Friday.

Down East (8-8, 58-28) and Salem (11-5, 36-47) now have each taken a game in the series, setting up a rubber game in the finale tomorrow. With a single in the first inning, Curtis Terry extended his hitting streak to a team best 12 consecutive games.

The Red Sox struck first in the second inning, when Marcus Wilson worked a leadoff walk, and after advancing to second on a flyout, and to third on a wild pitch, came around to score on a RBI single from Dylan Hardy to make it 1-0. After a single from Nick Lovullo, Nick Sciortino followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Hardy and increase the lead to 2-0.

Down East got on the board for the first time in the fourth inning when the loaded the bases on walks to Diosbel Arias and Julio Pablo Martinez, sandwiched around a double by Yohel Pozo. With the bases full, Yanio Perez ripped a single into left to put Down East on the board, but the Wood Ducks would ultimately strand the bases loaded.

It was the only run that Daniel Gonzalez (win, 3-6) would allow. He worked six innings, giving up four hits and two walks, while striking out five.

Salem would add on to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against Reid Anderson (3-5). Edgar Corcino reached on an infield single and then Hardy followed with a single as well. After a wild pitch pushed two into scoring position, Lovullo doubled into the right field corner to score both runners and make it 4-1. Two batters later, Tanner Nishioka also doubled to right, increasing the lead to 5-1.

Anderson gave up five runs on six hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Zach Schellenger worked a scoreless top of the seventh inning out of the bullpen for the Red Sox, and then the tarp was called for and the game entered a rain delay. It did not resume and was called as a completed contest.

The Woodies and Red Sox will play the rubber game of the three game series Saturday at 3:05 p.m. when the Woodies send right-hander Collin Wiles (1-1, 3.72) to the mound to face Salem lefty Jhonathan Diaz (4-6, 5.50). The pregame show will begin at 2:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pich and TuneIn Radio Apps.

