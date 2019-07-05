Hillcats Apologize for Lackluster Fireworks Show on July 4

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats would like to release the following statement on last night's post-game fireworks show:

"On behalf of the entire Lynchburg Hillcats organization, we would like to apologize to our fans for yesterday's disappointing fireworks show," said Hillcats President Chris Jones. "We understand how much fireworks mean to our fans and community, especially on Independence Day, and the satisfaction of our fans is our highest priority. We are currently in communication with the fireworks company to address the unfortunate deficiencies with the show that was supposed to be the biggest and best of the year."

With that in the mind, the Hillcats would like to invite the entire community back to City Stadium on Saturday, July 6, to enjoy the baseball game and our next fireworks show FREE of charge. Anyone that has already purchased tickets for July 6 will be able to redeem those for any other fireworks night for the remainder of the season.

For tickets, schedule or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

