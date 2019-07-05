July 5 Game Information

July 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





The Wood Ducks (8-7, 58-27) and Red Sox (10-5, 35-47) play the middle game of the three game series, this afternoon, when right-hander Reid Anderson (3-4, 3.78) takes the mound for Down East, opposed by Salem right-hander Daniel Gonzalez (2-6, 4.26). First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m., and the pregame show will begin at 2:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks tallied 14 hits, including five players who enjoyed multi-hit games, and eight who reached base, in a 6-5 victory over Salem. JP Martinez hit his eighth home run of the season, and third against the Red Sox, while Josh Altmann reached base four times, and Curtis Terry tallied three hits. Joe Kuzia recorded his tenth save of the season.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

GOING STREAKING: DIOSBEL ARIAS saw his 30-game on base streak come to a close Tuesday, going 0-1 in a pinch hitting appearance. Throughout the streak (5/27-7/1) Arias batted .340 and reached base at a .466 clip. He also worked 23 walks over the 30 games. The streak is the longest for a Wood Duck this year, and third longest on the year in the Carolina league. Only Nolan Jones (LYN, 34) and Zach Remillard (WS, 31) have had longer on-base streaks this year.

WALK THIS WAY: The Wood Ducks have been increasingly patient at the plate as the year has worn on. They walked 89 times in 26 games in the month of April and 94 times in 29 games in May. However, since the month of June began the Woodies have walked 123 times in 30 games, including a season high nine walks worked June 23 against Salem, and now rank fourth in the Carolina League in free passes.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry has hit safely in each of his last 11 ballgames, giving him the longest hitting streak of any Wood Duck this season, despite only 14 games played. Terry has gone 18-41 (.439) over that stretch, which includes five doubles, a triple, a home run, and five RBI. After starting 0-for-10 Terry now is batting .353 with an OPS of .953.

POZO PROVIDES THE PUNCH: Yohel Pozo doubled and homered against the Dash on Tuesday, and has now hit safely in nine of his last ten games, going 12-for-37 (.324) over that stretch, with two home runs and nine RBI. Pozo has the lowest strikeout percentage on the team at just 8% on the year. This K% is also third lowest in the Carolina League (min. 200PA).

SUCCESS VS SALEM: Down East has won nine of their 12 meetings with the Red Sox this season, and as a team have batted .297 with eight home runs in the season series. After tallying a season-high 16 hits at Grainger Stadium in the suspended game on June 20, the Woodies tallied another 14-hit game against Salem on July 4.

NO RUNS FOR YOU!: The Wood Ducks 2-0 shutout win over the Dash Monday was their 14th on the season, which is tied for the most in all of minor league baseball along with the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Florida State League, and the Quad City River Bandits of the Midwest League. Down East's team ERA of 2.66 is also the best in MiLB with only four teams sporting a mark below 3.00.

CUP OF JOE: Joe Kuzia has been tremendous out of the bullpen for the Wood Ducks since joining the club May 9. He has converted all nine ten opportunities in addition to picking up a trio of wins in relief. Kuzia put together a 19-inning scoreless streak from 5/19-6/26. Overall this season he boasts an ERA of 0.64 and a WHIP of 0.99.

FANTASTIC FIRSTS: The Wood Ducks have jumped out in front early and often this year, outscoring opponents 51-20 in the first inning of play. The Wood Ducks have scored first in 57 of their 85 game this season, go-ing 46-11 (.807). Down East has scored first in 26 of their last 34 games.

MARTINEZ MASHING: JP Martinez has picked it up at the plate since the start of June, raising his batting average from .163 to .232. The outfielder has now hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games. He has hit safely in each of his four games, going 7-14 (.500) with a home run and three RBI.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organization as a whole has been among the best

1. Tampa Bay Rays 255-185 .580

2. TEXAS RANGERS 241-187 .563

3. Pittsburgh Pirates 243-193 .557

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Locke St. John made his MLB debut for the Rangers June 25th getting a groundout and a flyout to retire the only two batters he faced. St. John becomes the seventh Wood Duck in three years to make it to the show. He joins Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, C.D. Pelham, and Brett Martin, Joe Palumbo, and Pete Fairbanks. Down East has also had a player go from Adv.-A to the majors in one year in each of the three seasons (Rodriguez-'17, Pelham-'18, Fairbanks-'19).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

HI, NICE TO MEET YOU: Between promotions and injuries there has been a lot of turnover in the Wood Ducks roster this season. With Scott Williams making his return from injury in relief on Tuesday, the Wood Ducks have had 44 player suit up this season, including 25 different pitchers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.