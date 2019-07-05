Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 5 vs. Fayetteville)

The Dash continue their three-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

_________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (6-9, 44-35) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7-8, 38-46)

RHP Kade McClure (1-1, 2.12 ERA) vs. RHP Jojanse Torres (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #80 (Home Game #40)

DASH FALL IN FRONT OF 8,825 FANS

Despite a quality start from Jonathan Stiever, the Dash fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-2 at BB&T Ballpark on Independence Day in front of 8,825 fans, the third-largest crowd in BB&T Ballpark's 10-year history. Stiever, a former fifth-round pick by the White Sox out of the Indiana University, allowed just three runs on four hits across six innings. The right-hander also racked up eight strikeouts, his highest total as a member of the Dash. Stiever has now logged three quality starts in three outings at the High-A level. Fayetteville jumped out to a lead against Stiever in the top of the third inning. With one out, Scott Schreiber blooped a single into right field for the first hit against Stiever. Then, Ruben Castro belted an opposite-field home run down the left-field line to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead. In the top of the fourth, Corey Julks smashed a solo homer to left field to increase the Fayetteville lead to three runs.

RECAPPING THE FIRST HALF

With a victory against Carolina on June 16, Winston-Salem clinched its third-best first-half winning percentage (.594) in the Dash era (2009-present). The Dash also ended the first half in second place in the Southern Division. By posting a .594 winning percentage, the 2019 team trailed only the 2012 club (.637) and 2010 team (.614) in first-half finishes.

THREE DASH STARS EARN SOX HONORS

Former Dash star Nick Madrigal and current Dash outfielder Steele Walker have been named White Sox Minor League co-Players of the Month for June, while Winston-Salem right-hander Kade McClure has been named the White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June:

Nick Madrigal: Played four June games for the Dash before a promotion to Double-A Birmingham. Hit .370 last month with the Barons.

Steele Walker: Posted a .330 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage in 22 games in June for the Dash

Kade McClure: Went 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five High-A starts last month

MCCLURE TAKES THE HILL

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his sixth start for Winston-Salem on Friday against Fayetteville. McClure has posted four quality starts over his five outings in the Dash purple. McClure recorded a stretch of 20.2 scoreless innings that lasted from his High-A debut on June 2 until his June 25th outing against Myrtle Beach. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis, McClure posted a 3.09 ERA across 55.1 innings of work. The righty was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. McClure is close friends with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the two went to Mentor High School together in Ohio. Additionally, McClure was roommates at Louisville with Brendan McKay, who made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay last Saturday. More information is available on Page 3.

OFFENSE HAS BEEN THE KEY

Despite scoring just 23 runs during over the last eight games, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd), on-base percentage (1st) and slugging percentage (2nd). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (58) and fourth in runs scored (367).

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Through the first 15 games of the second half, the Dash have not played a game where the margin of victory or defeat was more than four runs. Here's the breakdown of the Dash's record in these games:

One-run games: 3-4

Two-run games: 1-3

Three-run games: 1-2

Four-run game: 1-0

DASH DOTS

With Thursday's loss, the Dash fall to 3-6 in Independence Day games at the downtown facility...Luis Ledo, who was a Carolina League All-Star, has now posted four consecutive scoreless appearances after tossing two shutout frames on Thursday...The Dash have not won a Friday home game this year.

