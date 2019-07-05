RHP Jake Elliott transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Winston-Salem

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster move affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Jake Elliott transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Winston-Salem

A member of the Dash's Opening Day roster, Elliott made 19 appearances for Winston-Salem before earning a promotion to the Barons. In two appearances with Birmingham, Elliott allowed just one run in a combined three innings of work before being transferred back to Winston-Salem.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.

