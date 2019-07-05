RHP Jake Elliott transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Winston-Salem
July 5, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster move affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
- RHP Jake Elliott transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Winston-Salem
A member of the Dash's Opening Day roster, Elliott made 19 appearances for Winston-Salem before earning a promotion to the Barons. In two appearances with Birmingham, Elliott allowed just one run in a combined three innings of work before being transferred back to Winston-Salem.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2019
- Hillcats Apologize for Lackluster Fireworks Show on July 4 - Lynchburg Hillcats
- RHP Jake Elliott transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- RHP Jake Elliott transferred from Double-A Birmingham to Winston-Salem
- Dash Fall in Front of Third-Largest Crowd in BB&T Ballpark History
- Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 4 vs. Fayetteville)
- Remillard's Clutch Hit Leads Dash over Wood Ducks in Extras
- Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (July 3 at Down East)