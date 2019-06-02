Wood Ducks Fall To Hillcats As Winning Streak Ends At Seven

Lynchburg, Va. - The Wood Ducks fell behind 3-0 in the second inning, and were unable to put together a rally against a tremendous start from Adam Scott, as they fall, 5-1, to Lynchburg on Sunday.

Down East (39-18) sees their seven game winning streak snapped, and are now just 2-6 against Lynchburg (28-27) this year, the only team they have posted a losing record against in 2019.

Scott (win, 3-5) kept the Woodies off balance all night long, striking out a career-high eleven, in six shutout innings. He gave up just four hits and a walk, and only one allowed a runner to reach third base.

Lynchburg got on the board with a three-run second against Reid Anderson (loss, 2-2). With one out, Jonathan Laureano singled, and then Jose Vicente walked, and Mike Rivera came through with a two run double to left-center. Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Jodd Carter lifted a sacrifice fly to left to push the lead to 3-0.

Anderson worked just three innings, giving up three runs on six hits, he walked four, and struck out one.

The Woodies broke up the shutout in the seventh. Yohel Pozo reached on an error, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored later in the inning on an RBI single from Yonny Hernandez. However, Julio Pablo Martinez was thrown out at third on the play to end the rally.

The Hillcats responded with two runs in the home half of the seventh. Wilbis Santiago led off with a single through the right side against Scott Engler, making his Carolina League Debut. Oscar Gonzalez then followed with a single to right, and then Trenton Brooks came through with a chopper over the drawn in Woodies infield to plate a run. Later in the frame Laureano came through with an RBI groundout to push the advantage to 5-1.

The series resumes Monday night at 6:30 p.m. when the Wood Ducks send right-hander Jason Bahr (4-1, 2.11) to the mound to face off with Hillcats lefty Juan Hillman (2-4, 2.68). The broadcast will begin at 6:20 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online on 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

