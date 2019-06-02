Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: June 2 vs. Wilmington

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start their three-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 2.96 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

PELICANS FLEX MUSCLES, SALVAGE SPLIT WITH PNATS

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans downed the Potomac Nationals 7-2 on Saturday from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The Birds jumped on the scoreboard first in the second inning on an RBI double from Grant Fennell and a Yeiler Peguero RBI triple. After a solo homer from Cole Freeman in the third, Tyler Payne scored on a double play in the third and Kevonte Mitchell capped a three-run fourth with a two-run homer. Paul Richan (6-2) threw 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter. Manny Rodriguez and Ben Hecht combined for 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Myrtle Beach.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AWESOME

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .271/.390/.403 over 46 games so far this season. With a 3-for-4 day on Sunday, he became the first Pelicans player this year to collect multiple hits in three-straight games, totaling a .583 (7-for-12) average between last Friday-Sunday. After hitting three home runs and driving in 38 in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season (within one of his career-best four in 2017) and plated 22. If he were to play that same number of contests, 114, he is on pace for 55 RBIs.

THE GENERAL OF THE FIELD

Pelicans backstop Miguel Amaya has been excellent at throwing out potential base stealers in 2019. Amaya is tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 22 caught stealings this season (trailing only Will Banfield of Low-A Clinton, who has 27). Overall, Amaya has thrown out 22-of-55 (40 percent) of base runners this season. To this point in the season, his .994 fielding percentage is a career best and third best in the league. As just a 19-year-old catcher in 2018, Amaya caught just 34 percent of base stealers (46-of-135). Collectively, the Pelicans' 32 caught stealings are tied for fourth in Minor League Baseball, trailing Double-A Birmingham (36, White Sox), High-A Modesto (35, Mariners) and Low-A South Bend (34, Cubs).

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.33 ERA leads the bullpen after his 2.0 innings on Thursday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .175 off of the righty. Over his last 10 outings, he has a 1.64 ERA (4 ER in 22.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 13 hits, whiffing 18 and walking eight. In his appearance on Thursday, he struck out two in two frames.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first four outings of the season. After his scoreless inning on Thursday, Lawlor owns a 1.29 ERA (1 ER over 7 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his seven frames. Over his last three outings, he has struck out 10 in just 5.1 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

MITCHELL IS A MAN OF MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has completely turned around his season after a tough April. After hitting just .173/.247/.296 in April with three home runs, he has hit .253/.345/.560 since. Over those 23 games, he has five doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 16 runs. He is now tied for the league lead in home runs with nine (along with Mario Feliciano of Carolina and Seth Beer of Fayetteville) after his blast on Saturday. Mitchell just hit four home runs in 80 games with the Pelicans in 2018. His career-high 11 home runs came in 2017 with South Bend.

NEW MONTH, NEW ME

The Pelicans put a tough month of May behind them with a 7-2 win to start June. The Birds went 12-17, hitting just .228/.324/.333 over 29 games in May. The positives for Myrtle Beach came from the mound with the Birds recording a 3.89 ERA as a team (5.59 ERA in April). Carlos Sepulveda was the top hitter for the Pelicans, batting .295/.419/.328 while Kevonte Mitchell led the team in home runs (five) and OPS (.877) in the month. On the pitching side, Javier Assad was 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA in his five starts. Ryan Lawlor (1.29 ERA in four appearances), Jesus Camargo (2.35 ERA in seven outings) and Tyler Peyton (2.45 ERA in six games) all paced the bullpen.

STRUGGLES WITH RISP

Over their last 16 games, the Pelicans have had trouble plating runners in scoring position. During that stretch, in which the Birds are 5-11, Myrtle Beach is hitting just .192 (25-for-130) with runners at second or third. On the season, the Birds are sixth in the league, batting .241 with RISP. When there are two outs, the Pelicans are hitting just .219 with RISP on the season (sixth in the league).

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 223 walks this year...The Birds set a new season high with 14 strikeouts as a pitching staff on Saturday against Potomac.

