Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 2 at Fayetteville)

June 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





After securing their fourth consecutive series win on Saturday, the Dash travel to Segra Stadium for the first time to square off against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. First pitch for Sunday's game is set for 6 p.m..

__________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (30-24) at Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-30)

RHP Kade McClure (first High-A start) vs. RHP Shawn Dubin (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

6 p.m. - Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Game #55 (Away Game #27)

DASH SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH MUDDIES

After Friday's game was postponed, the Dash split a doubleheader with the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. In game one, with the Dash ahead 3-2 in the top of the sixth, Carolina loaded the bases against Zach Lewis to set up a go-ahead grand slam by Pat McInerney. After Mario Feliciano laced a single with one out, Lewis proceeded to hit Payton Henry and Eddie Silva. Following a pitching change that brought Luis Ledo into the game, McInerney launched a grand slam to left-center to put the Muddies ahead 6-3. In game two, With the game tied at two in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jameson Fisher and Zach Remillard hit back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. Craig Dedelow then crushed a mammoth home run down the right field line against Carolina starter Braden Webb to give the Dash a 5-2 lead. Winston-Salem held on in the top of the seventh to win 5-4.

MR. DEEDS GOES DEEP IN WINSTON

Dedelow's three-run, go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of game two on Saturday was his eighth of the season. The former Indiana Hoosier is now tied with Luis Robert for the team lead in homers and ranks second in the Carolina League. A number of Dedelow's home runs have come in clutch situations. Saturday's long ball was the fourth instance of Dedelow hitting a go-ahead home run this season.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Tyler Frost is 11-for-26 over his last six games with three homers and 10 RBIs. Frost hit an inside-the-park homer in the first on Thursday, marking the first Dash inside-the-parker since June 6, 2017. The outfielder has recorded multiple hits in four of the last six games.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Nick Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, is hitting .333 with a .439 slugging percentage over his last 14 games.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.321), Remillard is first in wRC+ (142) and OPS (.840). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 23 out of his last 25 contests. Overall in May, Remillard recorded a .375/.471/.545 batting line over 24 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

MCCLURE SET FOR DASH DEBUT

Right-hander Kade McClure will make his first start for Winston-Salem on Sunday night against Fayetteville. In 10 starts with Low-A Kannapolis, McClure posted a 3.09 ERA with 50 strikeouts against 12 walks across 55.1 innings of work. The 6'7" righty was selected by the White Sox in the 6th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. In his sophomore season in 2016, McClure was named a NCBWA First-Team All-American after posting a perfect 12-0 record with a 2.54 ERA. More information is available on page 3.

THE OFFENSE IS LEADING THE CHARGE

During their current stretch of six wins in seven games, the Dash have scored 58 runs, including a combined 19 runs in the first two games of the series against the Carolina Mudcats. The stretch began with back-to-back 19-hit performances last Saturday and Sunday at Haley Toyota Field. Thanks to this recent stretch, the Dash are second in the circuit in average (.261) and slugging percentage (.397), and the club leads the Carolina League in on-base percentage (.350).

DASH DOTS

Sunday's game will be Winston-Salem's first-ever appearance at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville...The Dash took three out of four against the Woodpeckers in their first series at BB&T Ballpark between May 20-23...Beginning with a three-game series at Down East from May 17-19, Winston-Salem has won four straight series and currently sits a season-high six games above .500.

