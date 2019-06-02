June 2 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

The Mudcats begin a new seven game, eight day, home stand today with game one of a three game series versus the Frederick Keys. Today's game is also the first meeting of 12 overall game between the two teams this season. The new home stand features three games versus the Keys (Sunday - Tuesday) and four games versus the Salem Red Sox (Thursday - Sunday). The Mudcats are coming off a brief four game road trip through Winston-Salem where they dropped three out of four vs. the Dash. Tonight's game will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video via MiLB.tv.

FREDERICK KEYS (BALTIMORE ORIOLES) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Sunday, June 2, 2019 | 4:00 PM | Game 56, Home Game 24 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 30-25; FRE: 28-26

Streaks: CAR: L1; FRE: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 2-8, FRE: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 13-11; FRE: 18-14

Road Record: CAR: 17-14; FRE: 10-12

Division Record: CAR: 17-14; FRE: 19-13

Current Series: First game (of 3)

Season Series: First game (of 12)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (6), 0-0 @OPP (6)

ICYMI: Pat McInerney hit a sixth inning grand slam to lift the Mudcats to a 6-3 game one victory, but the Dash held on in game two while escaping with a 5-4 victory as Carolina and Winston-Salem split a doubleheader on Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark. Carolina's game one victory snapped a season high five game losing streak for the Mudcats. The game two loss, however, clinched a series victory for the Dash as Winston-Salem won three of four in the series.

WHO'S HOT: Mario Feliciano is batting .440/.440/.720 with a 1.160 OPS over his last six games (11-for-25, 6 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI)... Pat McInerney has hit safely in four straight and is batting .381/.519/.667 with a 1.185 OPS over his last seven games (8-for-21, 3 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 5 BB)... Wes Rogers is batting .391/.481/.652 with a 1.134 OPS over his last six games (9-for-23, 4 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI)... Ryan Aguilar has homered twice and is batting .292/.370/.583 with a .954 OPS over his las six games (7-for-24, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB).

TRENDING: The Carolina starting rotation has combined to go 2-7 with a 6.78 ERA since 5/18. They have also combined to allow 16 home runs and a .284 average against in their 14 starts since 5/18; the team is additionally just 5-9 in that same span... The Mudcats are 2-8 over their last 10 games (since 5/22). Carolina is batting just .241 with 4.2 R/G and a 5.79 ERA over those eight games and since 5/22.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 7th in the CL in OBP (.390), 4th in walks (33) and tied for 4th in runs (34)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 1st in the CL in home runs (9), tied for 3rd in RBI (36), 4th in slugging (.469), tied for 3rd in extra-base hits (20) and tied for 3rd in total bases (90)... Matt Hardy is tied for 1st in the CL in wins (6) and leads the CL in games (19)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in wins (5), tied for 1st in the CL in games (18) and 3rd in the CL in saves (8)... Noah Zavolas is currently 5th in the CL in earned run average (3.39), 1st in innings pitched (66.1) and 2nd in WHIP (1.21). Zavolas is additionally 7th in the CL in FIP (3.46), 5th in xFIP (3.39), 1st in BB/9 (1.03) and 2nd in K/BB (6.29) per fangraphs.com... Dylan File is currently 2nd in the CL in strikeouts (52). His also 4th in the CL in FIP (3.06), 2nd in xFIP (3.03), 1st in BB/9 (1.23), and 1st in K/BB (7.43) per fangraphs.com.

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 18 4 .227 .724

Corredor, A POT 18 2 .261 .690

Gonzalez, O LYN 16 3 .409 1.048

Feliciano, M CAR 14 4 .277 .901

Henry, R CAR 14 3 .244 .877

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 28 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 27 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 17-11 and has totaled a 3.46 ERA in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 13-14 with a 4.92 ERA in games caught by Feliciano.

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs, walks and strikeouts have accounted for 40.8% of Carolina's plate appearances this season. Carolina's current TTO/PA percentage is the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season... Payton Henry (45.9%), Tristen Lutz (44.3%), Ryan Aguilar (43.9%) and Mario Feliciano (42.9%) are 5th, 7th, 8th and 13th among qualified the Carolina League's OPS leaders in TTO%.

PEAKING: At 30-25, the Mudcats are currently five games above .500 and 8.5 games back of first place Down East in the CL Southern Division standings. Carolina has been as high as 11 games above .500 once (5/21) and 10 games above four times (5/18, 5/20, 5/22, 5/24) this season. Before this season, the last time a Mudcats team sat at least 10 games above .500 overall was on 7/27/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 58-48 in the overall standings. That 2008 teams was also at 27-17 in the second half on 8/4/08 and finished the year at 80-60 overall.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League high (3rd in MiLB) 604 strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts as they are on pace for 1,526 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season... Carolina also currently owns the 5th largest difference between strikeouts and hits (196 more strikeouts than hits) in MiLB this season.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 168 163 .508 331 2017-Present (3)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

