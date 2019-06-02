File Shuts out Keys

ZEBULON, NC. - For the second time in two days the Frederick Keys (28-27) were shutout, this time 2-0 by the Carolina Mudcats (31-25) on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Dylan File was lights out for the Mudcats, holding the Keys scoreless on seven hits while tying a career-high with eight innings pitched. The Keys were held off the scoreboard in game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Lynchburg. It is the fifth time Frederick has been shutout this season.

The Mudcats took advantage of a long first inning by Michael Baumann. Baumann walked two batters but struck out two in the opening inning before Payton Henry hit a double to right field that cleared the bases to give the Mudcats a 2-0 lead.

Baumann (1-3) was spotty the rest of the afternoon. He struck out the side in the third inning and totaled eight strikeouts on the game but also issued a season-high four walks. He was replaced in the fifth inning after throwing a career-high 99 pitches.

The Keys best scoring opportunity came in the top of the fifth inning. Ryan Ripken, Sean Miller, and Jake Ring hit consecutive singles to load the bases with one-out for Stuart Levy. Levy hit a fly ball to right field and Ripken tagged from third after the catch, but Rob Henry gunned him down at the plate to keep the Keys off the scoreboard.

Miller finished 3-for-3 with two doubles while Willy Yahn recorded his 14th multi-hit game including his team-leading 13th double.

Cameron Ming came on in relief of Baumann and finished off the fifth inning. He lasted 2.1 frames and allowed three hits while striking out three. Diogenes Almengo pitched the eighth and struck out a pair.

File (5-4) scattered four other hits throughout his eight complete innings. He did not allow a walk and struck out five. Rodrigo Benoit (S, 9) posted book-end strikeouts in the ninth to earn his ninth save, which ranks second in the Carolina League.

The Keys square off against the Mudcats again on Monday, June 3. RHP Nelson Hernandez (5-3, 5.43) will start for Carolina. First pitch is slated for 7:00pm. Fans can listen to the game at frederickkeys.com or on the TuneIn app with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

