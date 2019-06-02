Dubin Shines, Fayetteville Squanders Early Lead

The Winston Salem Dash scored three runs in the final three innings to launch a comeback that snatched the series opener away from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Despite Shawn Dubin lasting longer on the mound than any other Woodpeckers pitcher this year, the Fayetteville offense went on a seven-inning scoreless drought between the first and ninth innings. The Woodpeckers came alive too late tacking on a final run in the bottom of the ninth but could not secure their second walk off victory in as many days, falling 3-2 on the Sunday evening showdown.

For the second night in a row the Woodpeckers struck first after a one out single for Enmanuel Valdez against Winston Salem starter Kade McClure, putting the first baserunner of the game on for Fayetteville. McClure sent down Colton Shaver, but Valdez moved to second on a wild pitch during the at bat. With two away and a runner in scoring position Scott Schreiber laced an RBI single to right field that brought home the first tally of the day for the Woodpeckers and gave them a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.

In the bottom of the third inning the Woodpeckers had a good chance to tack on another score after Enmanuel Valdez sliced his second single of the day to start the frame. Colton Shaver followed by flying out to center, however Valdez moved on the at bat because of an E1 committed by Winston Salem's McClure. Scott Schreiber hit into a 5-3 put out for out number two of the frame, but a walk drawn by Marty Costes put two runners on for Fayetteville. McClure however continued his stellar debut with the Dash striking out Jacob Meyers, leaving two Woodpeckers stranded.

The Dash finally got on the board in the top of the sixth inning after Fayetteville starter Shawn Dubin shutout the Winston Salem for his first five frames of work. The Woodpeckers starter struck out the first batter he faced in the sixth, Yeyson Yrizarri, to put one away in the frame. Then Tyler Frost smoked a triple to center field that was almost snagged by Jacob Meyers, but the ball just popped out on a leaping attempt and a run suddenly was 90 feet away for Winston Salem. Nick Madrigal then chopped a grounder to Scott Schreiber at first base, not leaving enough time for a throw to stop Frost from scoring so the Woodpeckers settled for out number two by stepping on the bag. That tied the game at one apiece and also gave Madrigal his 26th RBI of the year. Dubin gave up just his third hit of the day against the next Dash batter in Steele Walker, however got out of the frame by forcing Jameson Fisher to line out right field. For the Dash, starter McClure retired seven Fayetteville batters in a row following the Meyers strikeout, not allowing another Woodpeckers baserunner until the bottom of the sixth. In the bottom of that frame, Schreiber walked to leadoff the inning, moving to second when Marty Costes took first after being clipped by a pitch from McClure. With still no outs Meyers grounded into a double play that took out both him and Costes, however Schreiber made his way to third on the knock. McClure stopped the go ahead run from scoring by fanning Scott Manea to end the frame and end his time on the mound having pitched six innings of one hit ball, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Shawn Dubin continued for the Woodpeckers into the 7th, earning his fourth three up, three down inning on the night. Dubin set a franchise record after he sent down Carlos Perez for the final out of the inning, lasting seven frames the most ever by a Woodpeckers starter. It was the longest outing of Dubin's career as well and one of his best as the New York native allowed just one run and limited Winston Salem to just three hits. Dubin also fanned seven Dash batters and was replaced by Jacob Billingsley (0-2) in the eighth with the score still knotted at one.

After a short stint on the IL Billingsley returned to action at Segra Stadium trying to preserve the tie. The Woodpeckers reliever immediately walked JJ Muno to lead off the eighth, putting the go ahead run on the base paths. On the next play Yrizarri popped up an attempted bunt in the infield that was dropped by Woodpeckers third basemen Colton Shaver. The E5 allowed Yrizarri to reach, but also moved Muno to third with no outs. Billingsley got the first out by fanning Tyler Frost, but Nick Madrigal flew out to deep right field, giving Muno plenty of time to score. The sacrifice fly made it a two RBI day for Madrigal and put the Dash ahead 2-1 for the first time on the night. The Woodpeckers offense could not tie the game back up in the bottom of the seventh or eighth going down for two innings straight against Winston Salem reliever Codi Heuer (3-1). With the bullpen preserving the lead the Dash added some more cushion in the top of the 9th against the Woodpeckers second reliever Tommy Dejuneas. Jameson Fisher started the frame by earning a base on balls but did not move for the next two at bats as Dejuneas sent down Zach Remillard and Craig Dedelow in order. However, a single from Carlos Perez brought home Fisher to make it 3-1 Winston Salem heading into the bottom of the 9th.

The Woodpeckers down two and in need of their second straight walk off faced a new pitcher for the final frame of play in Will Kincanon. Marty Costes went down for the first out on a 1-3 putout, but Jacob Meyers followed by knocking a single for his second hit of the game. Scott Manea drew a walk to put the tying run on the base paths for the Woodpeckers. Kincanon got Ramiro Rodriguez to bat the breeze for out number two, leaving little room for error on the Woodpeckers end. Miguelangel Sierra stepped up the plate and cut the lead down to one with an RBI bas-hit on the third base line that scored Jacob Meyers, putting the game winning run in Sierra on for Fayetteville. Bryan De La Cruz loaded the bases for the Woodpeckers, moving everyone along and putting Manea 90-feet away from sending the game to extras. Kincanon however got Enmanuel Valdez to ground out, the Woodpeckers coming up just short of the comeback bid losing 3-2 to Winston Salem.

