Wood Ducks Best Mudcats

July 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks broke a tie game with three runs in the third and never looked back as they coasted past the Carolina Mudcats 7-1 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Down East (41-38 overall, 6-8 second half) broke open the tie against Carolina (48-31 overall, 7-7 second half) starter Josh Knoth (L, 3-4) in the third inning thanks to a pair of RBI hits from JoJo Blackmon and Marcos Torres to take a 4-1 lead.

That would be more than enough for Izack Tiger (W, 1-0) who, in his second start for Down East would fan five over a season-high five innings of work to earn the victory.

The Wood Ducks added three more runs in the sixth inning against the Mudcats bullpen thanks to an RBI single from Danyer Cueva and a two-run double from Erick Alvarez to make it 7-1.

Ivan Ovideo (S, 1) covered the last four innings of the game allowing just one hit and striking out three to preserve the 7-1 victory.

The series concludes on Saturday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will follow the contest.

