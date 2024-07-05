RiverDogs Win Fifth Straight by Slipping Past Pelicans

July 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs' Ricardo Gonzalez on game night

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs' Ricardo Gonzalez on game night(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs faced their first deficit of the series but clawed their way back for a 4-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The victory was the RiverDogs fifth in a row, representing their longest winning streak of the 2024 season. The game was played in front of a crowd of 5,617.

The Pelicans (3-11, 32-48) left the bases loaded in the first inning but managed to cash in with another opportunity in the second. RiverDogs starting pitcher Trevor Harrison retired the first two batters of the frame before allowing a single to left by Christian Olivo. Jacob Wetzel worked a walk in the next at-bat and Cristian Hernandez managed to load the bases with an infield single to the left of the mound. Myrtle Beach grabbed their first lead of the series at 2-0 when Alfonsin Rosario pulled a two-run single to left field.

The RiverDogs (9-5, 36-43) reached the board for the first time in the bottom of that same inning. Raudelis Martinez split the gap in right center with a one-out double to put himself in scoring position. He advanced to third on Carlos Colmenarez's fielder's choice roller to second. An infield hit to the left of the mound from Enzo Paulino put the Dogs on the board.

A wild sequence gave the home team the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Angel Mateo and Enderson Delgado took back-to-back walks to open the frame. The next batter, Martinez, chopped a bouncer to first that was booted initially by Drew Bowser. Martinez avoided his tag attempt and then had the throw to first glance off his foot and into foul territory for an error as a run scored and runners were left on second and third. A balk by Mason McGwire pushed home the go-ahead run and the final run of the inning scored on a double play grounded into by Paulino. When the inning came to an end, the Dogs had a 4-2 lead.

The Pelicans pulled closer in the seventh against Luis Hernandez. Myrtle Beach's Hernandez walked with one out and was able to race all the way around the bases to score on Andy Garriola's two-out RBI double to the left field corner. Gerlin Rosario came out of the bullpen and ended the inning with Garriola still at second. Rosario would work the final 2.1 innings of the night to earn his fourth save of the season. His ERA lowered to 1.21.

Harrison allowed two runs on four hits over 3.2 innings in his first game in the Holy City, striking out a career-high eight batters. Hernandez earned the win by following with 3.0 innings out of the pen and surrendering just one run.

Both teams closed the night with seven hits. The RiverDogs received two each from Noah Myers and Martinez. The Pelicans were paced by two hits from Hernandez, including a ninth inning double.

The RiverDogs have an opportunity to close out their first series sweep of the season on Sunday. RHP Santiago Suarez (5-5, 4.30) will start the series finale for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will hand the baseball to RHP JP Wheat (0-0, 0.00). The Saturday contest will feature the second Military Appreciation Night hosted by the RiverDogs, in partnership with Boeing. Two new inductees will be made into the team's Hall of Honor. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs carried a patriotic feel into the start of the weekend on Friday night. The team wore their red, white and blue jerseys for a second night in a row and polished them off with special July 4th cap that featured a similar color scheme. Fireworks followed the contest once again.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.