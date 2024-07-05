Fayetteville Crushed on the Road in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC - It was another rough night at Atrium Health Ballpark for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-45, 6-8) on Friday, who fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-32, 7-7) by a final score of 10-2. The Woodpeckers have dropped their last four games and have lost nine of their 11 games against the Cannon Ballers this season.

Kannapolis stormed out to a 4-0 lead over the first three frames. Sandy Mejia (L, 4-5) walked George Wolkow with the bases loaded in the first to open the scoring before the Ballers added two more in the second. Mejia left after just two innings, tying a season high in walks with five. Hudson Leach came on to pitch the third and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Wilber Sanchez.

Fayetteville found a spark in the top of the fifth after they were shut down by Ballers starter Lucas Gordon (W, 7-2) over the first four innings. With Xavier Casserilla aboard, Alberto Hernandez hit a searing line drive over the left field fence to cut the lead in half. It was Hernandez's first Single-A home run and his first long ball since August 8 of last season in the Florida Complex League.

The Woodpeckers would not get any closer. The Cannon Ballers tacked on six runs over three innings against reliever Engel Peralta. Rikku Nishida led the way offensively for Kannapolis with a five-hit performance in the leadoff spot. Wolkow added a two-run shot off Peralta in the sixth.

The series wraps up on Saturday night as Fayetteville concludes a stretch of 12 games in 12 days. RHP Jackson Nezuh gets the start for the Woodpeckers after striking out nine Cannon Ballers on Monday in the series opener. Meanwhile, Kannapolis sends the debuting RHP Ricardo Brizuela to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

