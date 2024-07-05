Eighth Inning Burst Leads to 6-2 Win

July 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Erick Torres at bat

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used a six-run eighth inning to come from behind to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-2 at SRP Park Friday night.

After being shutout through the first seven frames, the bats came to life in the eighth inning. Hyungchan Um and Austin Charles led the inning off with back-to-back singles. Next, Jhonny Perdomo wore a pitch off the chin to load the bases. Aldrin Lucas started the scoring, legging out an infield single to shortstop that moved everyone station-to-station. Next, Lizandro Rodriguez tied the game, launching a sacrifice fly to right field. Later, Perdomo and Lucas successfully executed a double steal that gave Columbia a 3-2 lead.

Brennon McNair became the second Fireflies player to get plunked in the inning to put runners at first and second for the top of the order. After that, Erick Torres pummeled his first-career homer beyond the left field fence to score three and put Columbia firmly in front 6-2.

The bats weren't done there though. The Fireflies hit four-straight singles in the top of the ninth to score a pair of runs and to make the score 8-2.

The GreenJackets got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Godman smacked a solo homer to left field to make the score 1-0. Augusta added a second run on a balk from Ismael Michel in the fifth inning. After that, the game was all Fireflies.

The Fireflies used four pitchers Friday and none of them allowed more than one run to score. First, Felix Arronde worked four, three-hit innings. He gave up one run before passing it to Michel who got Columbia their next five outs. Nicholas Regalado got Columbia to the eighth without allowing a run before Jarold Rosado closed it out with a pair of scoreless innings.

Columbia concludes their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at SRP Park at 6:35 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 4.09 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP and Major League rehabber, Ian Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

