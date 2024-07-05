Nationals Deny Shorebirds to Win Fifth-Straight

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-50, 6-8) were defeated on Friday night by the Fredericksburg Nationals (46-34) 7-4.

Juan Rojas delivered a strong start for the Shorebirds by shutting out the Fred Nats through the first four innings, striking out six.

But in the fifth with the game still scoreless, Fredericksburg broke the stalemate with a solo home run by Nate Rombach, followed by a wild pitch and RBI single by Everett Cooper III, putting the Shorebirds behind 3-0.

The Nationals added on in the top of the sixth on an RBI, infield single by Cristhian Vaquero, making it a 4-0 game.

Delmarva began their rally attempt in the bottom of the sixth as a single by Stiven Acevedo caused a run-down between third and home, however, a throwing error allowed Braylin Tavera to score with Acevedo also making it home for the inside-the-park home run, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Shorebirds pulled within one in the seventh as Alfredo Velasquez scored from second on a wild pitch to trim Fredericksburg's lead down to one at 4-3.

In the eighth, the Nationals responded with two runs that scored on two separate wild pitches to push their advantage back to three at 6-3.

Aneudis Mordan got one of those runs back for Delmarva thanks to an RBI double that scored Acevedo from first, pulling the Shorebirds within two at 6-4.

But the Fred Nats held on from there as they added an extra insurance run on an RBI single by Sammy Infante. The Shorebirds went down in order in the ninth and would fall 7-4.

Both starters factored into the decision as Travis Sthele (3-6) earned the win with Juan Rojas (1-3) taking the loss. Samuel Vasquez (5) picked up the save for Fredericksburg.

The Shorebirds will look to salvage the final game tomorrow and avoid the sweep as Trey Gibson takes the mound against Bryan Polanco for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

