Pelicans Lose Sixth Consecutive Game 2-1 to RiverDogs

July 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Off another poor offensive performance, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped the fourth game of the series 2-1 to the Charleston RiverDogs on the Fourth of July. The loss dropped the Pelicans to 32-47 and 3-10 in the second half while the RiverDogs moved up to 35-43 and 8-5 in the second half.

The Pelicans were held scoreless until the ninth when Chris Paciolla (0-3, RBI, BB) hit an RBI groundout. Carter Trice (2-4, 2B) hit a double and posted a multi-hit game. The Birds left eight runners on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Jaxon Wiggins (0-2) took the loss after allowing both earned runs in his 3 1/3 innings while striking out four. The bullpen of Angel Hernandez and Kenyi Perez kept the RiverDogs at two runs through the final 4 2/3 innings.

Jhon Diaz (1-4, 2B, RBI) hit an RBI double in the third and Raudelis Martinez (0-3, RBI) brought home a run on a fielder's choice in the fourth. Charleston collected just five hits in the victory.

RiverDogs' starter Chris Villaman (5-1) struck out seven across five shutout innings with three hits and one walk allowed to take the win. Adam Boucher allowed one earned run but closed out the final inning to take the save.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in Charleston.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.