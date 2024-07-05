Myrtle Beach Falls 4-3 in Charleston, Drops Seventh Straight Game

July 5, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







For the second night in a row, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell by one run to the Charleston RiverDogs with a 4-3 loss on Friday night. The Birds' seventh consecutive loss dropped their record to 32-48 and 3-11 in the second half, while the RiverDogs jumped to 36-43 and 9-5 in the second half.

The Pelicans did receive more offense than they've had all series, with three runs off seven hits. Alfonsin Rosario (1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB) brought home two on a single in the second to give the Birds the lead. Andy Garriola (1-5, 2B, RBI) doubled in the seventh to score a run as well.

With three earned runs through two innings in relief, Mason McGwire (0-3) took the loss after allowing three hits and three walks. Starter Nazier Mulé sacrificed one earned run but struck out three through four innings.

Just one RiverDogs' run came from an RBI as Enzo Paulino (1-4, RBI) brought in a run by grounding into a double play. Raudelis Martinez (2-3, 2B, BB) scored two runs and posted a multi-hit game in the win.

Luis Hernandez (2-0) allowed one earned run through three innings out of the bullpen to take the win. Starter Trevor Harrison made his Single-A debut by striking out eight across 3 2/3 innings with a pair of earned runs. Gerlin Rosario earned the save with 2 1/3 innings to close out the game.

The series concludes in Charleston on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.