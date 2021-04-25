Wolves Can't Catch Monsters
April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rookie forward Tyler Angle scored two goals for the second day in a row as the Cleveland Monsters secured a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Defenseman Max Lajoie and forward Anthony Richard scored for the Wolves (15-5-1-2), who twice pulled within one goal but could not find the equalizer. Goaltender Connor Ingram (0-2-1) stopped 19 of 22 shots.
Cleveland (13-7-1-0) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes as the hosts scored twice in a 39-second span. Forward Tristan Mullin found an open spot in the lower part of the left faceoff circle and ripped home a pass from Zach Jordan at 5:38.
Shortly thereafter, veteran forward Brett Gallant sneaked behind the Wolves defense and scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 6:17.
The Wolves responded with a strong two minutes on their first power play. One second before their man-advantage expired, rookie Zach Solow set up Lajoie for a blast from the high slot to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 16:14.
The Monsters regained their two-goal lead when Angle, the late man on the rush, collected Liam Foudy's pass in the high slot and fired to secure a 3-1 advantage at 13:08 of the second period.
Chicago sliced the lead to 3-2 when Richard buried a shot on a 3-on-1 rush with 4:04 remaining in regulation. Defenseman Frederic Allard intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and moved it ahead quickly to allow Richard to catch the Monsters napping.
The Wolves kept up the pressure and removed Ingram with 1:52 left to get the extra attacker on the ice, but Angle posted an empty-net goal with 1:40 to go to clinch matters.
Monsters goaltender Matiss Kavlenieks (6-1-0) notched 28 saves to earn the win.
The Wolves wrap up three games in three days with a visit to Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. Monday. Chicago's next game at the Wolves Training Facility happens 7 p.m. Friday against the Iowa Wild.
MONSTERS 4, WOLVES 2
Chicago 1 0 1 -- 2
Cleveland 2 1 1 -- 4
First Period-1, Cleveland, Mullin 2 (Jordan, Bjorgvik-Holm), 5:38; 2, Cleveland, Gallant 2 (Schemitsch), 6:17; 3, Chicago, Lajoie 4 (Solow, Richard), 16:12 pp.
Penalties-Cotton, Chicago (tripping), 8:47; Newpower, Cleveland (tripping), 14:13.
Second Period-4, Cleveland, Angle 9 (Foudy, Christiansen), 13:08.
Penalties-Cleveland (too many men, served by Gaudet), 7:21; Healey, Chicago (fighting), 10:09; Moncada, Cleveland (fighting), 10:09; Keane, Chicago (tripping), 10:37; Allard, Chicago (interference), 14:52; Allard, Chicago (roughing), 18:28.
Third Period-5, Chicago, Richard 7 (Allard), 15:56; 6, Cleveland, Angle 10 (Foudy), 18:2 en.
Penalties-None.
Shots on goal-Chicago 9-10-11-30; Cleveland 7-12-4-23. Power plays-Chicago 1-1; Cleveland 0-4. Goalies-Chicago, Ingram (19-22); Cleveland, Kivlenieks (28-30). Referees-Mason Riley and Justin Kea. Linesmen-Joe Sherman and Brendan Lewis.
