Wolves Can't Catch Monsters

April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rookie forward Tyler Angle scored two goals for the second day in a row as the Cleveland Monsters secured a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Defenseman Max Lajoie and forward Anthony Richard scored for the Wolves (15-5-1-2), who twice pulled within one goal but could not find the equalizer. Goaltender Connor Ingram (0-2-1) stopped 19 of 22 shots.

Cleveland (13-7-1-0) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening seven minutes as the hosts scored twice in a 39-second span. Forward Tristan Mullin found an open spot in the lower part of the left faceoff circle and ripped home a pass from Zach Jordan at 5:38.

Shortly thereafter, veteran forward Brett Gallant sneaked behind the Wolves defense and scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 6:17.

The Wolves responded with a strong two minutes on their first power play. One second before their man-advantage expired, rookie Zach Solow set up Lajoie for a blast from the high slot to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 16:14.

The Monsters regained their two-goal lead when Angle, the late man on the rush, collected Liam Foudy's pass in the high slot and fired to secure a 3-1 advantage at 13:08 of the second period.

Chicago sliced the lead to 3-2 when Richard buried a shot on a 3-on-1 rush with 4:04 remaining in regulation. Defenseman Frederic Allard intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and moved it ahead quickly to allow Richard to catch the Monsters napping.

The Wolves kept up the pressure and removed Ingram with 1:52 left to get the extra attacker on the ice, but Angle posted an empty-net goal with 1:40 to go to clinch matters.

Monsters goaltender Matiss Kavlenieks (6-1-0) notched 28 saves to earn the win.

The Wolves wrap up three games in three days with a visit to Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. Monday. Chicago's next game at the Wolves Training Facility happens 7 p.m. Friday against the Iowa Wild.

MONSTERS 4, WOLVES 2

Chicago 1 0 1 -- 2

Cleveland 2 1 1 -- 4

First Period-1, Cleveland, Mullin 2 (Jordan, Bjorgvik-Holm), 5:38; 2, Cleveland, Gallant 2 (Schemitsch), 6:17; 3, Chicago, Lajoie 4 (Solow, Richard), 16:12 pp.

Penalties-Cotton, Chicago (tripping), 8:47; Newpower, Cleveland (tripping), 14:13.

Second Period-4, Cleveland, Angle 9 (Foudy, Christiansen), 13:08.

Penalties-Cleveland (too many men, served by Gaudet), 7:21; Healey, Chicago (fighting), 10:09; Moncada, Cleveland (fighting), 10:09; Keane, Chicago (tripping), 10:37; Allard, Chicago (interference), 14:52; Allard, Chicago (roughing), 18:28.

Third Period-5, Chicago, Richard 7 (Allard), 15:56; 6, Cleveland, Angle 10 (Foudy), 18:2 en.

Penalties-None.

Shots on goal-Chicago 9-10-11-30; Cleveland 7-12-4-23. Power plays-Chicago 1-1; Cleveland 0-4. Goalies-Chicago, Ingram (19-22); Cleveland, Kivlenieks (28-30). Referees-Mason Riley and Justin Kea. Linesmen-Joe Sherman and Brendan Lewis.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.