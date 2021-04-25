Barracuda Stop Reign, 4-2

El Segundo, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-11-4-2) picked up a 4-2 win at the Toyota Sports Performance Center on Sunday over the Ontario Reign (10-18-4-0), sweeping Ontario in the season series 4-0.

- Alexei Melnichuk (5-6-3) made a career-high 33 saves on 35 shots to pick up the win and has now won two of his last three games

- J.F. Berube (4-9-2) allowed four goals on 22 shots, suffering his fourth loss in a row (0-3-1)

- Scotty Reedy (1+2=3) and Jake McGrew (1+2=3) each set career-highs with the first multi-point games of their career

- Jayden Halbgewachs (5) netted his first goal in nine games and now has three points (1+2=3) over his last two games since returning from a nine-game absence

- Barracuda captain Jaycob Megna (2) potted his first goal in 19 games, the eventual game-winner

- The win was the Barracuda's third-straight on the road and Ontario's sixth-straight loss (0-4-2) at home

