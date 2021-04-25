Barracuda Stop Reign, 4-2
April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
El Segundo, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-11-4-2) picked up a 4-2 win at the Toyota Sports Performance Center on Sunday over the Ontario Reign (10-18-4-0), sweeping Ontario in the season series 4-0.
- Alexei Melnichuk (5-6-3) made a career-high 33 saves on 35 shots to pick up the win and has now won two of his last three games
- J.F. Berube (4-9-2) allowed four goals on 22 shots, suffering his fourth loss in a row (0-3-1)
- Scotty Reedy (1+2=3) and Jake McGrew (1+2=3) each set career-highs with the first multi-point games of their career
- Jayden Halbgewachs (5) netted his first goal in nine games and now has three points (1+2=3) over his last two games since returning from a nine-game absence
- Barracuda captain Jaycob Megna (2) potted his first goal in 19 games, the eventual game-winner
- The win was the Barracuda's third-straight on the road and Ontario's sixth-straight loss (0-4-2) at home
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2021
- Barracuda Stop Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Doubled up by San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Bears Win Streak Snapped in 6-3 Loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Wrap Up Season Series With Colorado Eagles Sunday Afternoon - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Wrap up Road Swing with 4-1 Win over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Completes Series Sweep of Chicago with 4-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Can't Catch Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Vancouver Canucks Assign Michael Dipietro to Utica Comets - Utica Comets
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 7-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Drop Road Contest to Crunch, Lose 7-1 - Utica Comets
- Sandström and Zamula to Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Reassign Kivlenieks to Cleveland, Tarasov to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #29 Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Stop Reign, 4-2
- Barracuda Downed by Gulls in Homestand Finale
- Barracuda Overwhelmed by Gulls 5-1
- Barracuda Dim Stars 5-3
- Barracuda Outlast Stars 4-2