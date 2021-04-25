Sandström and Zamula to Taxi Squad

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled G Felix Sandström and D Egor Zamula from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Flyers' Taxi Squad. Additionally, the Flyers have assigned on loan defensemen Linus Högberg and Mason Millman to the Phantoms from the Taxi Squad.

Sandström, 24, is coming off his best game of the year in a 37-save performance on Saturday night to earn the Phantoms a 3-2 win against the Binghamton Devils. The Gavle, Sweden native was a round 3 selection of the Flyers in 2015 and is in his second year of pro hockey in North America. Sandström is 3-2-1 with a 4.25 goals-against average and .864 save percentage with the Phantoms this season.

Zamula, 21, had three assists this weekend including his first multi-point game on Friday at the Binghamton Devils. On Saturday night, he made back-to-back goal-saving plays by hustling back to knock the puck away from Alexander Holtz on a breakaway and then blocking a Travis St. Denis shot in the crease in front of an open net. The slick-moving rookie defenseman from Chelyabinsk, Russia was signed from the Calgary Hitmen as an undrafted free agent. He recently missed about a month with an injury and the team's layoff.

Högberg, 22, is a lefty shooting defenseman from Sweden who has scored one goal with four assists this season with the Phantoms in 15 games. On April 5 at the Binghamton Devils he scored his first career pro goal in North America. Högberg was a fifth round choice of the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft

Millman, 19, is a London, Ontario product from the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6'1â³ lefty shooting blueliner has three assists in 11 games with the Phantoms this season. Millman was a round 4 pick of the Flyers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and is one of three teenagers from the OHL playing for the Phantoms this season along with Tyson Foerster and Zayde Wisdom.

