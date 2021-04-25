Vancouver Canucks Assign Michael Dipietro to Utica Comets
April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y - Today the Vancouver Canucks announced that goalie Michael DiPietro will be assigned to the Utica Comets from the NHL taxi squad.
DiPietro spent the 2019-20 season with Utica, posting a 2.79 GAA and a .908 SV% over 36 games as a rookie. He boasted a 21-11-2 record in goal for the Comets.
A native of Windsor, Ontario, DiPietro was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by Vancouver. He has since played 2 NHL games including one in the 19-20 campaign. DiPietro is a product of the OHL, having spent four seasons with the Windsor Spitfires and 17 games with the Ottawa 67's. He was also a member of team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championships.
