Cleveland Completes Series Sweep of Chicago with 4-2 Win

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-2 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-7-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Monsters made quick work in the opening frame after Tristan Mullin notched a tally at 5:38 off feeds from Zach Jordan and Ole Bjorgvik-Holm followed by a marker from Brett Gallant at 6:17 assisted by Thomas Schemitsch. Chicago's Max Lajoie recorded a goal at 16:14 cutting Cleveland's lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission. Tyler Angle regained the two-goal lead for the Monsters with the lone tally of the middle frame at 13:08 with helpers from Liam Foudy and Jake Christiansen pushing the score to 3-1 after forty minutes. The Wolves pulled the game within one after a power-play marker from Anthony Richard at 15:56 of the third period, but Angle notched an empty-net goal assisted by Foudy at 18:20 to secure the Monsters 4-2 win.

Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 28 saves for the victory while Chicago's Connor Ingram stopped 19 shots in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 1 - - 4

CHI 1 0 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 0/4 0/2 9 min / 3 inf

CHI 29 2/2 4/4 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kivlenieks W 27 2 6-1-0

CHI Ingram L 19 3 0-2-1

Cleveland Record: 13-7-1-0, 2nd Central Division

Chicago Record: 15-5-1-2, 1st Central Division

