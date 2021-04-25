Cleveland Completes Series Sweep of Chicago with 4-2 Win
April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 4-2 on Sunday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-7-1-0 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Monsters made quick work in the opening frame after Tristan Mullin notched a tally at 5:38 off feeds from Zach Jordan and Ole Bjorgvik-Holm followed by a marker from Brett Gallant at 6:17 assisted by Thomas Schemitsch. Chicago's Max Lajoie recorded a goal at 16:14 cutting Cleveland's lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission. Tyler Angle regained the two-goal lead for the Monsters with the lone tally of the middle frame at 13:08 with helpers from Liam Foudy and Jake Christiansen pushing the score to 3-1 after forty minutes. The Wolves pulled the game within one after a power-play marker from Anthony Richard at 15:56 of the third period, but Angle notched an empty-net goal assisted by Foudy at 18:20 to secure the Monsters 4-2 win.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 28 saves for the victory while Chicago's Connor Ingram stopped 19 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel for an homestand with the Texas Stars starting Thursday, April 29, with an 8:00 p.m. puck drop at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
CHI 1 0 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 23 0/4 0/2 9 min / 3 inf
CHI 29 2/2 4/4 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 27 2 6-1-0
CHI Ingram L 19 3 0-2-1
Cleveland Record: 13-7-1-0, 2nd Central Division
Chicago Record: 15-5-1-2, 1st Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2021
- Eagles Wrap up Road Swing with 4-1 Win over Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Completes Series Sweep of Chicago with 4-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Can't Catch Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Vancouver Canucks Assign Michael Dipietro to Utica Comets - Utica Comets
- Crunch Blow Past Comets, 7-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Drop Road Contest to Crunch, Lose 7-1 - Utica Comets
- Sandström and Zamula to Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Reassign Kivlenieks to Cleveland, Tarasov to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #29 Colorado at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Completes Series Sweep of Chicago with 4-2 Win
- Blue Jackets Reassign Kivlenieks to Cleveland, Tarasov to Taxi Squad
- Monsters Claim Exciting 5-4 Overtime Win against Wolves
- Monsters Sign Forward Billy Moskal to Amateur Tryout Contract
- Blue Jackets Recall Gerbe from Taxi Squad; Kivlenieks Joins Taxi Squad from Cleveland