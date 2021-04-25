In Back-And-Forth Game, Silver Knights Are Victorious in OT against the Gulls
April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights found themselves back in the W column after an OT win, 5-4, in their last regular season game against the San Diego Gulls Sunday night at FivePoint Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Exactly one minute into the first frame Danny O'Regan notched his third goal in four games, getting the Silver Knights on the board early. San Diego answered with one from Andrew Agozzino just three minutes later. Cody Glass collected his third of the season with the Silver Knights to give his team the lead, but it was short lived with Trevor Zegras following up just over a minute later. Vinni Lettieri gave San Diego their first lead of the night at 8:49, but Lucas Elvenes tied it once more two minutes later. Alex Limoges put the Gulls ahead for just eight seconds until Danny O'Regan collected his second of the night, tying the game, 4-4, to end the second frame. Neither team was able to produce in the third sending the game to OT. Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net to secure the 5-4 victory for HSK.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head to Bakersfield to take on the Condors Wednesday night at 6 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
