Eagles Wrap up Road Swing with 4-1 Win over Tucson

April 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







TUCSON, AZ. - Goaltender Parker Gahagen stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced, while forwards T.J. Tynan, Alex Newhook, Shane Bowers and Riley Woods all netted goals, as the Colorado Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-1 on Sunday. The Eagles finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, as Colorado went a perfect 11-for-11 on the penalty kill in the three-game series against the Roadrunners.

A power play early in the contest would get Colorado off on the right foot, as Tynan buried a shot from the right-wing circle to put the Eagles on top, 1-0 just 2:39 into the game. The goal now gives Colorado at least one power-play goal in 12 of the Eagles last 13 games. Colorado would shut down a subsequent Tucson man-advantage and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the Eagles still holding a 1-0 edge.

The Roadrunners would ratchet up the pressure in the second period, outshooting Colorado, 13-4 in the middle frame. Despite the lopsided opportunities, the Eagles would capitalize late in the period when Newhook snagged the puck at the Tucson blueline and skated through the left-wing circle before snapping a shot past Roadrunners goalie Chris Nell. The tally was Newhook's third goal in his first five professional games and gave Colorado a 2-0 lead with just 37 seconds left in the second stanza.

Tucson would finally get on the board when forward Ryan McGregor batted a rebound out of midair and past Gahagen to trim the Eagles advantage to 2-1 only 36 seconds into the third period.

Bowers would rip the momentum right back when he collected a centering pass in the low slot and hammered a one-timer into the back of the net to put Colorado up, 3-1 at the 7:59 mark of the final frame.

The Roadrunners would pull Nell in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but it would be Woods who would capitalize with an empty-netter to seal the 4-1 win with 39 seconds remaining.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, April 28th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

