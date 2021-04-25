Reign Doubled up by San Jose

Date: April 25th, 2021

Venue: Toyota Sports Performance Center - El Segundo, CA

Attendance: 0

Box Score: http://bit.ly/april25gamesheet

See below for notes from tonight's Ontario Reign 4-2 loss against the San Jose Barracuda:

Martin Frk (1-0=1) Opened the scoring for the game from a power play goal assisted by Akil Thomas early into the first period.

Frk's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-SYhvBK9kuV

Alex Turcotte (1-0=1) Scored his third goal of the season on a power play goal from an assist by Jacob Moverare.

Turcotte's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-U8cmtRrZfh

Arthur Kaliyev (0-1=1) added an assist to his rookie season and now leads the Reign in points with 21 and sits 4th overall among rookies in the AHL.

Forward Akil Thomas (0-1=1) Picked up his ninth assist and now has 16 points on the season.

Defenseman Sean Durzi (0-1=1) gathered his eleventh assist of the season and leads all defenders on the Reign in assists.

Jacob Moverare (0-1=1) earned himself an assist giving him a total of 8 on the year so far.

J-F Berube (L) blocked 18 out of 22 shots. Berube's record for this season now stands at (4-9-2-0).

The Ontario Reign were 2/3 on power plays on the night but fell short to the Barracuda 2-4. The Reign remain 0-4 against San Jose on the season and were outscored 18 to 7 in their four meetings this year.

ONT Record: (10-18-4-0)

SJ Record: (13-11-4-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

SJ 2 1 1 - 4

ONT 1 1 0 - 2

Shots PP

SJ 22 0/3

ONT 35 2/3

Three Stars:

1) SJ - Scott Reedy

2) SJ - Jake McGrew

3) SJ - Jayden Halbgewachs

GWG: Jaycob Megna (2)

W: Alexei Melnichuk (5-6-3-0)

L: J-F Berube (4-9-2-0)

Next Game: Wednesday, April 28th vs. Colorado Eagles, 5:00 PM PDT at Budweiser Events Center- Loveland, CO

