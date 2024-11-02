Wolverines Strike Back With Shootout Win Against The Steel

There were six Anchorage locals on the ice tonight as the Wolverines fought back from a 4-2 deficit.

The team started on top, with Danny Bagnole putting the Wolverines up 1-0 in the first eight minutes.

Chippewa scored back-to-back goals to close out the first frame.

Taisetsu Ushio tied the game for the Wolverines, but Chippewa followed with two goals within four minutes, giving them a two-point lead.

Vaughn Makar was in net for the Wolverines, seeing 32 shots before leaving the ice with an apparent injury.

Ushio and rookie Samuel Evert brought the Wolverines back in the third, within a minute of each other.

The Wolverines defense and Leo Henriquez, the relief netminder, held off the Steel until the final buzzer, forcing the game past regulation.

The five-minute overtime went scoreless, pushing the game into shootout, where the Steel bagged their first shot.

Henriquez stopped all the rest, with Brock Devlin tallying one and Jackson Stimple bringing it home with a top shelf zinger to finish the game.

The two teams face off tomorrow with another 7:30pm puck drop at THE SULLY!

