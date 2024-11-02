Hat Tricks Turn the Tables and Split Series Against Maine

November 2, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks make a statement win, taking the Nordiques down in a 4-2 victory! Goals from the Utkin-Golisano-Tournas line fueled 3 out of the four goals, with J.S. Pack grabbing his first goal as a Hat Trick. To top off the night, Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane got his first win between the pipes making 32 saves on 34 shots.

The Hat Tricks grabbed the first power-play of the night in the opening frame. Danbury made several attempts on net throughout the power-play, yet Hat Tricks forward David Utkin would convert with three seconds remaining in said power-play to open the scoring 3:00 in. Danbury would see a bench minor come their way 4:34 in, however it would be killed off with ease. The second goal of the game would come off of a tip in from Hat Tricks forward Luke Golisano, which would also be his third goal of the season. 3:19 after Golisano's goal, Hat Tricks defenseman Pierre Larocque would get sent to the box for an interference minor, which lead up to Nordiques forward Ethan Wongus scoring the first goal for Maine. The opening period foreshadowed what was to come in the second period, as 16 penalty minutes were assessed between both teams.

The second frame would end up being entertaining and productive for the Hat Tricks, with Hat Tricks forward Niko Tournas scoring his tenth goal of the season, 1:38 in. The chaos would only begin there, as Luke Golisano and Nordiques defenseman Ocean Fancy would drop the gloves 5:26 into the period. Golisano would throw several daggers that eventually took Fancy down, with both players being sent off for the rest of the period. It would only take the Hat Tricks 3:20 to convert that energy into their fourth goal, as Hat Tricks d-man J.S. Pack scored his first goal as a Hat Trick, his second of the 2024-25 NAHL season. Danbury is also known Scrap City for a reason, as Hat Tricks defenseman Drew Jensen would get into a tilt with Nordiques forward Hutch Rose 14:39 into the second period. The Nordiques would grab their second goal of the night, with 12 seconds remaining to make 4-2. The second frame would have the most penalty minutes of any period in the contest, with a total of 76 minutes getting assessed between the two clubs.

It would be a down to the wire, yet quiet finish in the final frame. As we would see a hooking minor against Niko Tournas, that Danbury would eventually kill off. Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane dealt well with the 6-on-5 pressure in the last minute of play, bringing his total to 32 saves on 34 shots for a .941 save percentage in his Hat Tricks debut.

The Hat Tricks are hitting the road for the only time this month next weekend, as they make the trip to Hooksett, New Hampshire to take on the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. on Friday November 8 and you can stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

