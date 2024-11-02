Ice Wolves Down Warriors, 5-3

November 2, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 5-3 Friday night Nov. 1 in their return to Albuquerque after a 5-week road trip. The Warriors got on the board first in the opening minute as Charlie Ashton scored his first NAHL goal. The Ice Wolves would respond as the new captain, Bryce Johnson would tie it up after a nice feed from Ethan Hull. Less than two minutes later, Liam Waugh would score his first NAHL goal from an impossible angle to give the Ice Wolves a 2-1 lead. With 1:18 left in the first period Max Matthews scored his first NAHL goal for a 3-1 to conclude the period.

The scoring would slow down a bit in the second period but would see Sloan Farmer score for the second straight game to build on the Ice Wolves lead 4-1. Travis Bryson would respond for Oklahoma with 1:14 left in the second period to give his team some momentum.

Travis Bryson continued to put his team on his back scoring a powerplay goal just before the halfway mark of period three to make it a one goal game 4-3. The Warriors applied some heavy pressure at the end with an extra attacker but ultimately Ethan Hull would find the empty net and give the Ice Wolves the 5-3 win.

The Ice Wolves and Warriors will do battle again Saturday Nov. 2 at 7:30pm MT and you can watch on NATV by selecting home audio.

