Goich Returns in Net and Shines in Bugs' Sweep Over Wranglers

November 2, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (9-5) got a welcomed sight in Nikola Goich returning in net and doubled up the Amarillo Wranglers, 4-2 to complete a series sweep at the Amarillo Civic Center Saturday night.

The Bugs got off to a roaring start to the game as Gleb Akimov tallied his fifth goal of the season at 7:33 to give SHV the early 1-0 edge. Kyan Haldenby set up the play and picked up the assist to extend his scoring streak to seven games. The visiting team would extend their lead at 13:09 as Andrej Paricka pelted in his second goal of the campaign to make it 2-0. David Erhard and Liam Doyle earned the helpers.

Amarillo would come back with goals at 17:56 of the first and 2:00 of the second to quickly even the score, 2-2. The streaking Aiden Puley would put a stop to that and power in his sixth goal of the year at 6:38 of the middle frame to give his team a 3-2 advantage. Haldenby and Doyle were behind the score and picked up the assists. SHV would grab another two-goal lead at 12:43 as Noah Ribeiro would nail in his second to make it 4-2. Bryce Boucher picked up the only assist on the play.

There would be no scoring in the third period as Nikola Goich made his first start in net in a month and earned the win making 28 saves on the night.

The Bugs will be back on the road to take on the Oklahoma Warriors for a two-game series beginning next Friday night from the Blazers Ice Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.