Mudbugs Defeat Wranglers 7-3

November 2, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Shreveport Mudbugs defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 7-3 on Friday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen. Kyan Haldenby notched five points to help the Mudbugs to victory.

The Wranglers and the Mudbugs met for the third time this season and the first time at the Budwesier Bull Pen. After splitting a weekend series in Shreveport two weeks ago, the two clubs met for the first game of a two-game set to wrap up the season series. Charlie Zolin got the start for the Wranglers in goal, while Aiden Gariepy started for the Mudbugs between the pipes.

Fresh off winning the South Division First Star of the Week award, Grayson Gerhard opened the scoring for the Wranglers 3:23 into the first period. Gerhard, Corson Maguire, and Andrew Morton combined for the score that put the Wranglers up 1-0 and extended Gerhard (4g, 5a) and Maguire's (3g, 5a) point streaks to six games, while Morton (3g, 5a) extended his to five. The Wranglers came out roaring but the Mudbugs fired back with a goal of their own to tie it at 1-1 from Aiden Puley 7:57 into the first. The Mudbugs tacked on another goal before the period's end with 6:20 left in the opening frame when Ian Emery cashed in on a turnover to put the Mudbugs up 2-1. In an evenly played first period, the shot count was 11-10 in favor of Amarillo.

It took only 22 seconds into the period for Shreveport to get their third goal of the game to go up 3-1 as Kyan Haldenby found the back of the net for the score. The Wranglers rallied back with a goal of their own 32 seconds later, as Trace Day scored from Alexander Aleslov and Ashton Breyer to make it a 3-2 game. Despite having momentum on their side, the Wranglers could not get the puck to bounce in their favor and the Mudbugs added two more goals from Seth Murch and Bode Wise to go up 5-2 before the end of the second period. After Shreveport's 5th goal with 8:13 left in the second frame, Charlie Zolin was replaced by Charles-Antoine Girard, stopping 11/16. Amarillo outshot Shreveport 28-22 through two periods and were creating opportunities in the offensive zone but just couldn't execute.

Looking to mount the comeback, the Wranglers got back on the board 3:06 into the third period when Cru Hanas buried his first NAHL goal to make it a 5-3 game. Hanas scored off the rush from Sal Cerrato and Morley Phillips to cut the Shreveport lead to two. However, despite the Wranglers good efforts to continue to apply pressure offensively, the Mudbugs got a chance on the power play and scored to restore their three-goal lead when Liam Doyle scored with 12:16 left in the third. The Mudbugs later added another goal from Haldenby, his second of the night, to bring the game to its final score of 7-3. Haldenby registered a five-point night with 2 goals and 3 assists as the Wranglers outshot the Mudbugs 39-30.

Aiden Gariepy stopped 27/30 in the win for the Mudbugs, while Zolin stopped 11/16 and Girard 12/14 as the Wranglers fell to 8-5-0-2 on the season. The Wranglers and the Mudbugs will meet on Saturday night for the final game of the weekend and the season series. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM, get your tickets at panhandletickets.com or watch live on NATV.

