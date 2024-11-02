Wings Take Game One vs. Mallards on Halloweekend at the Odde

The Aberdeen Wings took on the Minnesota Mallards for their first trip to the Odde Ice Center on Friday night in a thrilling 8-3 win.

The first period would start when Owen Pitters would score at the 3:54 mark in the first period getting the Wings on the board early, getting assists from Cade Moxham and Luke Backel. Shortly after, Augustana commit Leonid Bulgakov would get his 10th goal of the season and extend the Wings lead - assists coming from DJ MacLeish and Gavin Reed. At the 13:37 mark, Mitch Vanderway would get the Mallards on the board, but just over a minute later, the Mallards would draw a penalty and go to the penalty box. With the Wings on the power play, it would be Owen Pitters who would again find the back of the net getting his second goal of the night - getting assists from Luke Backel and Leonid Bulgakov. Then, with just twenty second left in the period, American International commit Sebastian Lillsund for the Wings would score, getting assists from Nick Comfort and Leonid Bulgakov. The period would end with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Wings.

In the second period, it would be the Mallards who would score first. At the 4:35 mark, Hunter Hayes would get on the board first, and just eleven seconds later it would be Owen Durigan. But, Cade Moxham at the 7:04 mark would get his second goal of the regular season getting assists from Cooper Anderson and Luke Backel. Then, Wings newcomer Jack McDonough would get his first NAHL goal with assists from Luke Backel and Owen Pitters. The second period would end still in favor of the Wings, but the score being 6-3.

The third period would start quick just forty-seven seconds in when Luke Backel would add to his multi-point night. He would score his sixth goal of the season getting assists from Grant Winkler and Owen Pitters. Then, before the period would be over, Ryan Flaherty would add to the Wings score at the 15:03 mark getting assists from Cade Moxham and Grant Winkler. With no additional scoring from the Mallards, the score would end 8-3 securing a Wings win!

Damon Cunningham was in net stopping 23 of 26 shots on goal.

Three stars for Friday's match-up were Leonid Bulgakov (1 goal, 2 assists), Owen Pitters (2 goals, 2 assists) and Luke Backel (1 goal, 4 assists).

The Wings look ahead to take on the Mallards on night two of Hallweekend at the Odde Ice Center. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.aberdeenwings.com or at all C-Express locations!

