Maryland Takes off in Elmira for the Weekend Sweep

November 2, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







ELMIRA, NY- In the first meeting between the two teams, the Black Bears tried to set the tone early for themselves on Friday. While they got out big Friday, they held onto for a shootout win. Saturday's game, they took the lesson learned and took four points on the weekend.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 1st, 2024: BLACK BEARS (5) at Elmira (4) SO: After a bit of a feeling out process, Elmira was able to get the first couple of chances as they got behind the defense for a breakaway, but Benji Motew stood tall to keep the game scoreless. The second half of the period saw Maryland set the stage for the second period with solid offensive zone time, but couldn't net a goal before the period break.

Maryland got out to big offensive start in the second period by tilting the ice towards the Elmira goal. The Black Bears outshot Elmira 22-6 in the middle frame and were able to find the back of the net twice in the period. First, Markas Samenas tallied his second of the season on the power play, getting a pass and creating space for himself to put it behind the netminder to make it 1-0. With under a minute remaining, the other Swedish forward for Maryland, Isac Nielsen, got his team leading seventh of the year in his particular spot on the backdoor of the net, putting home a Liam Doherty rebound to make it 2-0 before the intermission.

The Black Bears continued their offensive drive to start the third, starting with Dylan Gordon netting his first of the year by picking up a rebound in front of the net and putting it home for a 3-0 Maryland lead. Less than two minutes later, Maddox Tulacro got his first of the year with a shot from the top of the slot to put Maryland to a 4-0 advantage. Elmira would not go quietly, though, as they kicked off their scoring with Matthew Maglio redirecting a shot in front to make it 4-1. Elmira then rallied with under five minutes left with Ben Costantino netting two goals 1:37 apart, both shot from the point through traffic to put Elmira to within one. With only seven seconds left, a floating shot from Alexis Billequay fooled Motew and tied the game up at four.

In overtime, Maryland was able to kill off a crucial penalty early into the frame and help off Elmira to force it to a shootout. Nielsen and Luke Rubin scored for the Black Bears in the shootout, while Motew stopped two of the three Elmira shooter to give Maryland the 5-4 shootout win.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2nd, 2024: BLACK BEARS (6) at Elmira (2): Things started off quick for Maryland, as a turnover by Elmira turned into Tanner Duncan getting his first goal on a wrist shot trickling into the net for a Black Bears lead only 28 seconds in. The lead was short lived as a turnover at the Maryland blue line lead to Curtiss Sturgeon scoring his third goal on the breakaway. Maryland had a power play in the middle of the frame, which led to Dylan Gordon getting his second of the season, giving marks the lead again. Maryland got into penalty trouble late in the frame, but Ryan Denes and the penalty kill kept the lead into the first intermission.

The ice tilt that happened Friday did it's magic for the Black Bears Saturday with Victor Mannebratt creeping down from the point and ripping home his firs t of the year to make it 3-1. Maryland pressure continued and resulted in Kieran Litterick cutting through the defense and putting home his fourth of the campaign to make it 4-1. Another late frame display by the penalty kill and Denes kept it 4-1 after two.

After the third period Friday, Maryland was looking for redemption on Saturday. They kept their pressure from the second and it paid off in the first part of the period when Duncan getting his second of the game on the power play from a scrum in front to make it 5-1. While they continued to press, Maryland did let in a goal towards the end of the period with Sturgeon netting his second of the game on a wild scrum in front to make it 5-2. But captain Tyler Stern sealed the win with an empty netter to make it 6-2, which was the final for the Maryland sweep.

The Black Bears are back home with Military Appreciation Weekend against the Rochester Jr. Americans. Tickets available at Tickets.MarylandBlackBears.com with a jersey auction on DASH. Stay tuned to the Black Bears socials for any updates on the weekend.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.