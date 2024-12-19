Wolverines Late Goals Lead to Comeback Win against Jr. Blues

The Anchorage Wolverines took game one against the Springfield Jr. Blues in the early morning game.

With the puck dropping at 8:00am AKST, it took the Wolverines a period to wake up, dropping 1-0 to the Jr. Blues in the sixth minute of the first.

Danny Bagnole put the Wolverines on the board eight minutes into the second frame with a near side top shelf powerplay goal.

Springfield managed one goal late in the second, going up by one before heading into the final period.

The Wolverines dominated through the third, with Taisetsu Ushio bagging his 14th goal on the season, getting the equalizer midway through the final frame.

Andrew Karkoc's grabbed the Wolverines game winning goal with the help from Kenny McIlwain and Patrick Tolan.

Brock Devlin sealed the deal and put the Wolverines up by two with five minutes on the clock, shooting from the near circle and going top shelf glove side.

The two teams finish the series tomorrow with a 4:05pm AKST puck drop in Springfield, IL. There will be a watch party at Matanuska Brewing Company in Midtown Anchorage.

Come out for the Wolverines final match of the 2024 year.

