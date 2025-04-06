Wolverines Make It Look Easy as They Sweep Brown Bears

April 6, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines swept the Kenai River Brown Bears tonight with an easy 6-2 win at home.

Toby Carlson, Jack Darby, Taisetsu Ushio, Andrew Karkoc, and Merit Waldrop all grabbed goals during the first period.

Jackson Stimple was a playmaker tonight, recording assists on three of those goals.

The only two goals in the second frame came from the Brown Bears.

Cole Christian tallied the final goal of the contest eight minutes into the third, capping off the Wolverines final win against the Brown Bears of the season.

The Wolverines close out regular season next weekend against the Chippewa Steel with games on Friday and Saturday at the Sullivan Arena.

