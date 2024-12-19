Maryland Closes out 2024 against Philadelphia

After a gritty, hard-fought series against the New Jersey Titans, the Maryland Black Bears find themselves placed second in the East Division with an 18-10-1 record and 37 points in what has been a successful first half of the season. As they close out the 2024 portion of the schedule, the Black Bears shift their focus to the Philadelphia Rebels, who head into the weekend tilt at 11-14-3 and 25 points, placing them at ninth in the East Division.

Maryland started off Teddy Bear Toss night at Piney strong, with forward Josh Frenette getting the scoring started with 33 seconds left in the first period for a 1-0 lead. The Titans and Black Bears ramped up the scoring in the second period, with New Jersey defenseman Lucas Marshall tying the score 2:27 into the second period only for Maryland forward Riley Fast to respond to the goal 15 seconds later to regain the lead for the Black Bears. New Jersey would tie the score towards the end of the second period, setting up a 2-2 score heading into the third period. There, the Titans would strike three times to gain a 5-2 lead. Maryland defenseman Aiden Lawson gave the Black Bears life with a late third period goal, but it was not enough as New Jersey hung on for a 5-3 win. Game two got off to a rough start with Maryland falling behind 2-0 in the first period. The Black Bears responded with a dominant second period, getting a stylish goal from forward Markas Samenas to kickstart the comeback effort. Maryland defenseman Victor Mannebratt followed that up with a gorgeous wrist shot from below the near circle to tie the score, before scoring again less than two minutes later on a slap shot to give the Black Bears a 3-2 lead. However, with the net empty and on the power play, the Titans tied the game with a goal in the final two minutes of the third period, sending the game to overtime. Maryland forward Kareem El-Bashir secured the win for the Black Bears, scoring with just 7.1 seconds to go in the extra session for a 4-3 Maryland win. Goaltender Ryan Denes made 25 saves for the Black Bears in the win.

The Philadelphia Rebels are happy to return home to Hollydell Ice Arena where they've won four straight games. The road has not been so kind to the Rebels, having lost their last six road games, including two from last weekend against the Northeast Generals. In game one, the Rebels fell behind 3-0 heading into the third period of play. Despite Philadelphia forward Hudson Weber-Stewart scoring his first goal of the season 43 seconds into the third period, it was not enough as the Rebels fell 3-1. Night two also saw Philadelphia take a multi-goal deficit into the third period as the Generals led 2-0. The Rebels got third period goals from forwards Billy Sheridan and Caesar Bjork but it was not enough to overcome Northeast, who tallied twice more for a 4-2 win.

Maryland and Philadelphia faced off in a two-game set back in early October that Maryland won in dominant fashion. Game one saw Black Bears' goaltender Benji Motew make 47 saves in a 2-0 shutout win, aided by goals from defenseman Evan Sofikitis and forward Luke Rubin. Game two was a more offensively dominant game for Maryland, getting goals from six different skaters en route to a 6-1 win. In the game, forwards Luke Rubin, Tyler Stern, Riley Fast, Isac Nielsen, and Kareem El-Bashir recorded goals as did defenseman Aiden Lawson.

Players to Watch:

Caesar Bjork (F, PHI): Bjork has been electric for the Rebels as of late, only being held pointless in three of his last 15 games. In that span, he has recorded seven goals and 17 points. Last weekend he recorded a goal and assist in the 4-2 loss to Northeast.

Kareem El-Bashir (F, MYD): El Bashir extended his point streak to three games with his second overtime game-winning goal of the season this past Saturday. He has scored twice in his last three games and is tied for the team lead in goals with 10.

Maryland and Philadelphia face off on Friday, December 20th, and Saturday, December 21st, at Hollydell Ice Arena with puck drop on both nights set for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

