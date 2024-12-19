Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Brady Founds

December 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Brady Founds!

Founds, from West Chester, PA, is a 6'2 190 lbs left-shot defenseman who currently plays with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers U18 program. So far in the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 8 games scoring 5 goals, 1 assist for 6 total points.

Assistant Coach for the Aberdeen Wings, Eric Hirschhaut says "We are very excited to sign Brady Founds to a tender for next season. Brady is a strong shut down defenseman that can skate and brings a bit of everything to the table. Brady is the Captain of the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers U18 team. He came to skate with us prior to playing in the Tier 1 Elite League Showcase that I was able to attend on Sunday and Monday. He was outstanding in both games I saw live in Blaine, and played over 20 minutes of ice time in both games and played in the Power Play and the Penalty Kill. He will be a solid player for next season. We are excited to have Brady and his family officially be a part of our Wings Family."

