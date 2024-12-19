Weekend Preview 12/20-12/21

December 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves will travel to North Richland Hills, TX to take on the defending Robertson Cup Champion Lone Star Brahmas for the first time this season on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. The Brahmas won three of four regular season games against the Ice Wolves last season, both games in Texas went to overtime. This will be the team's first matchup since the playoff series last season where the Brahmas won in four games. The Brahmas are led by Elias Kumlin with 11 assists and 20 points while Anthony Cappello leads the team in goals with 10. Bryce Johnson leads the Ice Wolves with nine goals and 19 points while Ethan Hull leads the team with 11 assists. The Brahmas will visit Albuquerque for their one and only trip in January.

Both games will start at 6:30pm MT and will be available on NATV by selecting away audio.

The Ice Wolves will return home December 30 and December 31 to take on the El Paso Rhinos and celebrate the New Year tickets are available now!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.