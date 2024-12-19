Weekend Preview Versus Johnstown

December 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks finish off the calendar year of 2024 with their second trip to Johnstown. Danbury split their first series with the Tomahawks, taking Friday night by a score of 4-1 and dropping Saturday 3-7. Having the past two games go in favor of the opposition, Danbury is looking to end December with some big wins.

Looking back at the series, the Tomahawks did not come out with much on their 4-1 loss. Johnstown's starting netminder Zack Ferris was put to the test, stopping 27 of the 30 shots that came his way (the fourth goal coming in the form of an empty net). Tomahawks forward Nick Jarmain was the only player to get a shot past Hat Tricks netminder Tyler Spokane, who made 22 saves on 23 shots. Danbury went 1/5 while on the man advantage, as forward Kai Elkie would get his third goal of the season (second with Danbury). Andrew Gibbons got the first goal of the game and the empty netter to close out the game. Rookie forward Joey Anderson potted the third goal of the game, just eight seconds after Jarmain scored for Johnstown. The Hat Tricks would not see the same action in game two, despite taking a 2-1 lead in the first period. The second period had Tomahawks written all over it, as they would go on to score five goals (two on the power play) in 20 minutes. Each side would score one each in the third period, with Hat Tricks defenseman Chance Uzzell scoring his second of the game in the 3-7 final.

As we venture into this weekend, Danbury played in a midweek contest against New Jersey. Of which, ended in the Titans favor as they took a 3-1 win. Hat Tricks forward Alexis Billequey would get Danbury on the board just 5:14 into the game, yet New Jersey would score two goals to create a dominant response to end the first period. However, Hat Tricks d-man Gavin O'Hara would drop the gloves with Titans forward Lachlan Haegar to show some grit on this team. New Jersey would only score once in the second period, with neither side getting a goal in the third period. Danbury would go 0/2 on the man advantage in the third period, which could have easily tied the game if they converted both times. Yet, the penalty kill for Danbury would go 4/5, which is a huge improvement from 3/6 last Saturday.

The Hat Tricks final series of December begins tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. and concludes on Saturday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. You can stream both games on NATV and follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and, more.

