Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Springfield Jr. Blues

December 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's an early game day against the Springfield Jr. Blues in Illinois.

The last time the two met was at the Sullivan Arena when the Wolverines completed their first three game sweep of the season.

The Jr. Blues are coming off of a two game sweep against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, with the Wolverines most recently splitting their series against the Janesville Jets.

Watch this morning's game on NAHLtv.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.